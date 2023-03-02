Tour news: Ashnikko, The Hotelier, Fireworks, KeiyaA, Luna, Sister Nancy, Ryley Walker, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE HOTELIER

The Hotelier are planning to play shows this year! They revealed it in this amazing way:

ASHNIKKO

Electropop eccentric Ashnikko has announced her debut album Weedkiller, due June 2 via Parlophone, and a world tour. She hits Brooklyn Mirage on September 26. All dates and ticket info here.

CROCODILES

Crocodiles have announced a North American tour for the spring supporting their upcoming album Upside Down Heaven. The tour hits NYC on May 4 via Mercury Lounge. Tickets are available now.

FIREWORKS

Michigan's Fireworks will celebrate their great new album Higher Lonely Poewr on a short Midwest run in late April with support from Creeks (aka Balance & Composure vocalist Jon Simmons). They'll hit Cleveland, Chicago and Detroit, and tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 AM local time.

RYLEY WALKER

Ryley Walker has a handful of live dates on the horizon, including a NYC show next week on March 9 at Sundown in Ridgewood where he'll lead a trio that also features J.R. Bohanon and Ryan Sawyer, with Jeff Tobias also on the bill. In May, Ryley Walker will play on May 18 at The Chapel in San Francisco with Dan Horne Band, and on May 21 at Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz. Tickets here.

LUNA

Luna have added a third night at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on September 9. As for the other two shows: their 9/8 show is sold out and 9/7 isn't far behind.

BILL ORCUTT GUITAR QUARTET/WENDY EISENBERG

Bill Orcutt will take his Guitar Quartet -- also featuring Wendy Eisenberg, Ava Mendoza, and Shane Parish -- on the road this spring with stops in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Durham, and more. The Quartet comes to NYC on March 27 at Roulette. Meanwhile, Wendy Eisenberg has their own show on April 20 at Roulette, where they'll be playing with their band Eye Music.

SISTER NANCY

Dancehall legend Sister Nancy has spring dates lined up, including Toronto, Los Angeles, NM fest Rise and Vibes, and a Brooklyn for a show on May 13 at Public Records.

JEFF PARKER

Jazz guitarist (and Tortoise member) Jeff Parker has announced a Brooklyn show on April 15 at Public Records, featuring support from Caroline Davis, Chris Tordini, and Savannah Harris.

KEIYAA / HALF WAIF

Lo-fi soul artist KeiyaA will play a set this Saturday, March 4 at Brooklyn Museum as part of their free First Saturdays program which also features Half Waif. The show comes a few weeks ahead of KeiyaA's set as part of the Solange-curated Eldorado Ballroom series at BAM.

JEROME'S DREAM / ELIZABETH COLOR WHEEL

Screamo pioneers Jeromes Dream announced a new album, The Gray In Between, earlier this week, and now they've announced a tour supporting it.

NO PRESSURE / KOYO / ILLUSION / FLESHWATER

No Pressure (The Story So Far frontman Parker Cannon's hardcore-adjacent pop punk side project) announced a spring tour with Koyo, Illusion, and shoegazy Vein.fm offshoot Fleshwater. The US dates run from mid-May into June, including stops in NYC, Asbury Park, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more.

DREAMWELL (with HUNDREDS OF AU, THE HOLY GHOST TABERNACLE CHOIR, etc)

Providence screamo band Dreamwell have announced a spring tour, including dates with The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir and Amitie, along with dates opening for The World is a Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid to Die. The tour kicks off in Brooklyn on April 14 at Gold Sounds with a great lineup including headliners Hundreds of AU, plus The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Pyre, and Mountain Man. All dates are here.

THE NATURAL LINES (FKA MATT POND PA)

The Natural Lines, the new project from Matt Pond (Matt Pond PA), will release their self-titled debut at the end of March. They're also playing SXSW and a NYC show on May 5 at Vitus. They also just shared a new video which features Grey's Anatomy actress Kate Walsh:

BIG THIEF

Big Thief's winter tour ends tonight at Radio City Music Hall, and in the coming months they have trips coming up in the UK and Europe, plus shows with Nick Hakim and Lucinda Williams.

OLIVIA JEAN

The Black Belles co-founder Olivia Jean has announced a tour supporting her newly-announced third solo LP Raving Ghost, with stops in Nashville, NYC, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Austin, Salt Lake City, and more.

DILLY DALLY

Dilly Dally announced their breakup today and shared plans for their final show on May 27 at Lee's Palace in their hometown of Toronto.

BONNY DOON

Detroit band Bonny Doon announced a tour along the West Coast in May, following their appearance at SXSW.