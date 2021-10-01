Tour news: Audrey Nuna, POORSTACY, Automatic / Omni, Mansions, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

AUDREY NUNA

Audrey Nuna, who we just named one of 15 newer rappers to watch, has announced NYC and LA shows for later this fall. She'll play Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge on November 8 and NYC's Baby's All Right on December 15.

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

We didn't have to wait long as to what all those DFA logos meant. LCD Soundsystem have announced a new residency at Brooklyn Steel, much like the ones they did in 2017 (which was the last time they played NYC). They'll play 20 shows (!) at the venue this November and December.

POORSTACY

Genre-blurring pop punk/post-hardcore/electronic/hip hop/etc artist POORSTACY releases his new album Party At The Cemetery (ft. blink-182's Travis Barker and Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes) on October 8 via 10K Projects, and then heads out on tour later this month.

EVERY TIME I DIE 'TID THE SEASON' LINEUPS

Every Time I Die are going on a fall tour with '68 and Candy in support of their new album Radical in November, but back in July they also announced they be bringing back their annual 'Tid the Season holiday shows this year, on December 10 & 11 at Buffalo Riverworks. They've now revealed the lineup for those shows, and as usual, they're stacked.

MANSIONS

Seattle indie rockers Mansions will do a belated 10th anniversary celebration for their 2009 sophomore album Dig Up the Dead on March 11, 2022 at Knitting Factory Brooklyn.

TESTAMENT / EXODUS / DEATH ANGEL

Testament were set to start the Bay Strikes Back tour with Exodus and Death Angel next week, but that has been postponed to 2022 due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

MEEK MILL

Meek Mill's new album Expensive Pain is out today and will celebrate with the Expensive Pain: Meek Mill & Friends "album playback concert" on October 23 at Madison Square Garden. It's being billed as a performance of the album in its entirety, and is also set to feature "several star-studded special guests."

WET LEG

UK duo Wet Leg recently announced their first US shows, happening in NYC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco this December. The NYC date, happening on December 9 at Baby's All Right, quickly sold out after going on sale today, so a second Brooklyn date has been added the day before, on December 8 at Union Pool.=

AUTOMATIC / OMNI

L.A. trio Automatic have West Coast tour dates with Omni this month in San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Seattle, San Diego and Los Angeles (The Lodge Room on 10/16). They'll also head to Mexico for two dates with Bauhaus. They'll also play L.A.'s Cruel World fest in May. All dates are here.

JINGLE BALL TOUR

The 2021 Z100 Jingle Ball has been announced, happening December 10 at Madison Square Garden. As far as Jingle Balls go, this one's got a good chunk of artists we're excited about, including Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Saweetie. Also on the bill are Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Bazzi, and more. Much of the lineup will be playing other radio station Jingle Balls around the country, including Los Angeles (12/3 at The Forum), Dallas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Ft Lauderdale, and Washington, DC.

LINGUA IGNOTA

Kristin Hayter, aka Lingua Ignota, was planning to play a few shows this fall, in NYC (a date which had been rescheduled from April of 2020 because of COVID), Chicago and Boston, supporting her new album Sinner Get Ready. She's now postponed those shows until spring of 2022, with new dates to be announced.