Tour news: Ava Max, Incubus, Seal, Tedeschi Trucks Band, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

AVA MAX

Pop singer Ava Max announced her "On Tour (Finally)" dates in support of her new album Diamonds & Dancefloors, including shows in Detroit, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and more. Ava comes to NYC on June 8 at Irving Plaza and all dates are here.

INCUBUS (HOLLYWOOD BOWL WITH ACTION BRONSON)

Incubus have announced a tour with support from Badflower and Paris Jackson, kicking off on the West Coast in July. The tour includes a stop on August 8 at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ, and a one-off show with Action Bronson on October 6 at the Hollywood Bowl.

SEAL / THE BUGGLES

Seal has added a second NYC show to his upcoming world tour with Trevor Horn's The Buggles, on May 24 at Beacon Theatre.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND

The Boss returned to MSG over the weekend, and his tour with The E Street Band continues through the end of the year. In the coming weeks, he'll play shows at UBS Arena in Queens and Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

TEARS FOR FEARS / COLD WAR KIDS

Tears For Fears have announced a North American tour with Cold War Kids this summer, supporting their newest album The Tipping Point.

TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND

Tedeschi Trucks Band--the blues/jam band led by married couple Susan Tedeschi and former Allman Brothers Band member Derek Trucks-- have announced a pair of "Garden Party" shows coming up in the fall, one on September 27 at TD Garden in Boston and one on September 29 at Madison Square Garden in NYC. They'll be supported by Lukas Nelson, Potr, "and a few friends." Tickets go on sale Friday, 4/7, at 10 AM.

THIS IS HARDCORE 2023

Philadelphia festival This Is Hardcore has announced the initial lineup for its 2023 edition, featuring Bane, Gorilla Biscuits, Integrity, Prayer For Cleansing, Silent Majority, and more. The fest goes down August 4-6 at Underground Arts and Franklin Music Hall.

HOT 97 SUMMER JAM

Hot 97's annual Summer Jam is coming to UBS Arena on June 4. The lineup features headliner Cardi B, plus Ice Spice, GloRilla, Coi Leray, French Montana, Fivio Foreign, and more.

REGINA SPEKTOR

Regina Spektor has announced a summer tour with support from Aimee Mann and Allison Russell on a select few dates.

THE DRUMS

The Drums have will be on tour this summer with support from Cold Hart.

BURNA BOY

Burna Boy has announced a show on July 8 at Citi Field, once again making history as the first Nigerian artist to headline a U.S. stadium.

DOWN IN THE VALLEY FESTIVAL

The Head And The Heart announced their own festival, Down In The Valley, today, with a lineup featuring Waxahatchee, Dawes, Faye Webster, and more. The fest is set for September 2 and 3 at Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, CA.

GEORGE CLINTON & PARLIAMENT-FUNKADELIC

Legends George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will take the mothership out for a spin this summer, including two shows in the NYC area.

THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS

The All-American Rejects have announced a tour, their first in a decade, featuring support from New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids on varying dates.

GODFLESH

Godflesh have announced a tour supporting their upcoming album Purge. The tour features support from Prison Religion in June and July and Cel Genesis in September.