Tour news: Aziz Ansari, Sarah Jarosz, Rufus Wainwright Does Judy Garland, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

AZIZ ANSARI

Aziz Ansari has added a few more shows to his Last Minute Tour, including Charlotte, Austin, Oakland, Denver, and DC. Head here for all dates.

SARAH JAROSZ

Sarah Jarosz, whose new album Blue Heron Suite is up for Best Folk Album at the 2022 Grammys, will be on tour this spring staring March 19 in Breckenridge, CO, with dates through April 22 in New Braunfels, TX. There's a Los Angeles date at The Troubadour on March 29, and all dates are here.

ELA MINUS (DATES WITH CARIBOU)

Ela Minus will be on the road with Caribou starting February 5 in Denver, with stops in Houston, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Oakland, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, DC and Atlanta. All dates are here. Ela also recently shared a new video for “N19 5NF," the opening track off last year's acts of rebellion and you can watch that here:

BK DRIP SHOWCASE (FIVIO FOREIGN, SLEEPY HALLOW, MORE)

BK Drip is a showcase with a handful of rising NYC rappers taking place February 11 at Kings Theatre with Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow, Kay Flock, B Lovee, Bizzy Banks, and TJ Atoms, plus Massachusetts rapper (and "Whole Lotta Money" hitmaker) BIA and DJ Funk Flex.

THE SOUL REBELS

The Soul Rebels have announced Part 2 of their "Epic Vibes Tour," which includes dates on the West Coast and Northeast, a monthly residency in Memphis, and "a robust schedule of performances in New Orleans." The East Coast dates include two nights at Brooklyn Bowl on April 1 & 2. Head here for all dates.

FOR YOUR HEALTH / STAY INSIDE / DREAMWELL

For Your Health have announced their first headlining tour in support of their debut album In Spite Of, which we included at #4 on our list of the 50 best punk albums of 2021. Support comes from Stay Inside (whose Viewing came in at #3 on our 2020 punk list) and Dreamwell (whose Modern Grotesque is also on this year's list), so, needless to say, we highly recommend catching this one.

DUMMY

Los Angeles motorik shoegazers Dummy, which includes ex members of Baltimore's Wildhoney, released their debut album via Trouble in Mind earlier this year and have now announced their first US tour, which will be in March and April, including an NYC show at Baby's All Right on April 10. All dates are here:

D.R.U.G.S. / SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS / SECRETS / DEAD AMERICAN

D.R.U.G.S., another project of Craig Owens (Chiodos, The Sound of Animals Fighting, etc), are reuniting with plans to release a new album on Velocity Records, and they're co-headlining the Velocity Records Tour in 2022 with Scary Kids Scaring Kids. The tour also features support from Secrets and Dead American (who are fronted by former Saosin vocalist Cove Reber and who just released "Choke" off their upcoming debut album New Nostalgia). All dates and ticket links (including NYC's Brooklyn Monarch on March 18) are here.

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT JUDY GARLAND SHOWS

The late Judy Garland would be 100 in 2022, and to celebrate her centennial, Rufus Wainwright will be performing a few more of his Rufus Does Judy shows at City Winery in NYC (June 5, 7, 8, and 10) and Chicago (June 16 & 17).

VAGRANT RECORDS 26TH ANNIVERSARY SHOWS

Vagrant Records has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with reissues, a podcast, and more, and now they've announced two belated anniversary shows dubbed "Vagrant: 26 Years on the Street," one on the West Coast and one on the East Coast, with Dashboard Confessional, Thrice, The Get Up Kids and more.

END / PORTRAYAL OF GUILT / YASHIRA / WAKE

Here's an amazing hardcore/metal quadruple bill: metalcore supergroup END (members of Counterparts, Fit For An Autopsy, Misery Signals, Dillinger Escape Plan, and more) are doing a headlining run in March of 2022 with support from screamo/metal maniacs Portrayal of Guilt, sludge/mathcore blenders Yashira, and grindy post-metallers Wake.

UNSANE (NEW LINEUP)

Two years ago Unsane frontman Chris Spencer announced that he was leaving the group and forming a new one, Human Impact. However, Cooper reactivated Unsane this August with a new lineup that includes drummer Jon Syverson (Daughters) and bassist Cooper (Paradise Players Club, Made Out of Babies), with a focus on the group's early material. Their only upcoming show is in Brooklyn in January.

ROADBURN 2022

Roadburn has once again added more artists to its 2022 lineup, including Arabrot, Lustmord, and more.

KIM GORDON & LOREN CONNORS

Kim Gordon and guitarist Loren Connors performed together as a duo at ISSUE Project Room in December of 2014, and they'll reprise that collaboration for another upcoming ISSUE show, their 2022 Opening. This one happens on Saturday, January 22 at First Unitarian Congregational Society, and also features a set from Connors and Italian guitarist Alessandra Novaga, and a solo Dreamcrusher performance.