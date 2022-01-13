Tour news: Baroness, Pennywise, Trupa Trupa, Buffalo Nichols, Bing & Ruth, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

TRUPA TRUPA

Polish band Trupa Trupa will release a new album, B Flat A, on February 11, and they'll be in North America this spring supporting it, with shows in Philly, NYC (Mercury Lounge on April 29), DC, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco and L.A. (Moroccan Lounge on May 12). All dates are here, and you can listen to two songs off the new album:

BARONESS POSTPONE TOUR

Baroness were set to start their tour this weekend, but it's now been postponed. They write: "With the current surge in Omicron cases, we will be postponing Leg 2 of the 'Your Baroness Tour 'until March and April. With the intimate, ‘in your face’ nature of these shows we want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to ensure a safe, healthy night for everyone in the room. We don’t want anyone coming to see us to feel like they are at risk, and we also don’t want to get back out there and end up having to cancel (more) shows because someone in the touring party is ill." Head here for the new dates.

LIL DURK

As Lil Durk gears up for the release of his new album 7220, he has announced an accompanying tour.

BUFFALO NICHOLS (OPENING FOR HOUNDMOUTH, VALERIE JUNE ++ HEADLINE SHOWS)

Buffalo Nichols will head out on a 14-date headline tour in March and April in support of his self-titled debut album, that came out back in October via Fat Possum. Before that, he'll be on the road opening for Houndmouth, and after his headline tour he'll have dates with Valerie June, including a NYC show at Town Hall on 5/4. Head here for all dates and listen to his debut:

BING & RUTH ADDED TO MONO TOUR

Mono will be on tour in April, and they've just announced that Bing & Ruth will join them on all dates. That includes shows in NYC (Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 9) and L.A. (Lodge Room on April 19). Head here for all dates.

HOWARD JONES

New wave hitmaker Howard Jones will take his acoustic trio on an East Coast tour in February, including shows in Boston, NYC (Sony Hall on 2/16), Richmond and more. All dates are here.

PENNYWISE (FULL ALBUM SHOWS)

Punk veterans Pennywise have announced some very special Orange County shows where they'll perform their first five albums in full with some pretty amazing openers. The shows happen at Garden Amp, and they'll play their 1991 self-titled debut on 3/4 with TSOL, Cigar, and Slaughterhouse; 1993's Unknown Road on 3/4 with H2O, Sprung Monkey, and theLINE; 1995's About Time on 3/11 with Adolescents, Pulley, and Dissension; 1997's Full Circle on 3/12 with Good Riddance, Authority Zero, and Chaser; and 1999's Straight Ahead on 3/13 with Strung Out, Voodoo Glow Skulls, and Urethane. They've also got other upcoming dates -- all are listed here.

JESSE MALIN

Jesse Malin will be playing a special one-time performance of his album Sad and Beautiful World on January 27 at Le Poisson Rouge with guests Silk War and DJ Delphine Blue.

TOUCHÉ AMORÉ ADD SCOWL AND CLOSER TO TOUR

Touché Amoré‘s BrooklynVegan-presented tour begins in March, and there have been a couple of changes to the lineup.

JASON ISBELL

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit have rescheduled a few of their upcoming shows after Jason tested positive for Covid. "Got myself a breakthrough case of Covid- feeling fine but we’ll have to cancel the next few shows," he tweeted, continuing, "Lotta sinus drainage type stuff, scratchy in my throat and some muscle aches but no cough or breathing issues fyi. Boosted and very grateful for it." He's added some solo shows as well.

MIDLAKE

Midlake release their first new album in 10 years soon, and they'll be on tour this spring.

THURSDAY

Thursday have revealed an update to their 2022 tour routing with Cursive and Appleseed Cast, which includes rescheduled dates in several cities. Jeremy Enigk unfortunately is only playing three dates of the tour now, and Nate Bergman was added to all dates. All details are here.

AMORPHIS

Finnish progressive/folk/death/doom metal vets Amorphis will support their upcoming 14th album Halo on a North American spring tour with two very cool openers.

METRONOMY

Metronomy release their new album Small World next month, and will play special NYC and L.A. shows in celebration.

RICK MAGUIRE (PILE)

Last year, Pile's Rick Maguire released Songs Known Together, Alone, and he's now announced a solo tour in support of the album.

ALAN MCGEE (CREATION RECORDS FOUNDER)

Creation Records founder Alan McGee, who signed Oasis, My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream, The Jesus and Mary Chain and more, will be going on a three-city U.S. tour (L.A., SF, NYC) in February, where he'll host events discussing his long career in the music biz and answer audience questions. A charming raconteur with a million great stories involving lots of legendary bands, hearing Alan talk will be the reason to go, but he's put together whole nights for these events, with music performances, DJ sets and more.

GUERILLA TOSS

Newly signed to Sub Pop, Guerilla Toss will be on tour this spring in support of their first album for the label.

CARSON MAHONE

Alt-country singer Carson Mahone is gearing up for her Merge Records debut and will be on tour in support of it opening for Daniel Romano.