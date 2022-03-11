Tour news: Battles, Fly Anakin, Caspian, Daniel Romano / Carson McHone, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BATTLES

NYC art rock group Battles have announced spring tour dates that include new headline shows in addition to their dates with Primus. Just announced headline shows are in Austin, Dallas, Des Moines, Baton Rouge, Chattanooga, Pensacola, Orlando, Jacksonville, Hamden, Pittsburgh, Philly and Chicago. All dates are here.

attachment-battles-tour loading...

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN

Chicago jazz great Makaya McCraven hits the road this May, beginning with a stop at NJ's Exit Zero Jazz Festival.

GOGOL BORDELLO

Having just played a benefit for Ukraine in NYC, Gogol Bordello will soon head out on a US tour with support from Amigo the Devil on most shows

CASPIAN

Caspian have announced headlining dates happening after their shows with Converge. They'll play Montreal, Toronto, Ferndale, Chicago, Omaha, and Denver. Head here for all dates.

METRONOMY

Metronomy just released their new album Small World, and played intimate shows in NYC and L.A. Now they've announced a proper North American tour.

BAD COP/BAD COP & THE HOMELESS GOSPEL CHOIR

Bad Cop/Bad Cop will be joining up with The Homeless Gospel Choir for a run of dates in May. Look for them in Norfolk, DC, Bensalem, Lancaster, NYC (Trans Pecos on May 14), Sommerville, Millvale, Cleveland, Rochester, Toronto, and Montreal.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

Phoebe Bridgers announced a North American tour earlier this week, and after adding a second Brooklyn show she's now expanded it with more new dates.

GIRLPOOL

Girlpool will celebrate the release of their new album Forgiveness with a Brooklyn show at Baby's All Right on April 21. It's their only date on the books right now.

DANIEL ROMANO / CARSON MCHONE

Daniel Romano worked on Carson McHone's new album for Merge, and they'll be heading out on tour together this spring. Dates include a NYC show at Brooklyn Made on June 4. All dates are here.

FLY ANAKIN

Having just released new album Frank, Richmond rapper Fly Anakin will be playing a few shows, including SXSW, Treefort Fest, Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on April 7), and Los Angeles (The Peppermint Club on April 20).

attachment-fly-anakin loading...

MARKETA IRGLOVA & GLEN HANSARD

Swell Season members and Once costars Marketa Irglova and Glen Hansard start their 15th anniversary tour for the film tonight in Minneapolis. From there, they play Chicago, Philly, Boston, NYC (Beacon Theatre on March 17) and Washington, DC.

PILLOW QUEENS

Dublin's Pillow Queens will release their sophomore album Leave The Light On on April 1 and you can check out a few tracks from that below. The band are heading to the US to play SXSW and then tour afterwards, including shows on both coasts and most major cities in the US and Canada. All dates are here.