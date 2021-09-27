Tour News: Bauhaus, Iceland Airwaves, With Honor, AJJ, Pink Sweat$, Polo G, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BAUHAUS

Goth icons Bauhaus have a few tour dates coming up this fall, including two Brooklyn shows at Kings Theatre on November 2 & 3. Before that they'll be heading to Mexico City where their two shows will now happen at outdoor venue Bicentennial Park on October 23 & 24 with bands Automatic and Soriah opening both shows.

TOOL

Tool are ready to get back on the road, and they've just announced a very extensive international tour for 2022 that hits the NYC-area, Boston, Philly, DC, San Francisco, Anaheim, Detroit, Chicago, London, Paris, Berlin, and much, much more.

ICELAND AIRWAVES POSTPONED TO 2022

The 2021 Iceland Airwaves Festival was set for the first week of November but has now been postponed to November 2-5, 2022. The official statement reads, in part, "After several months of no restrictions, followed by a snap lockdown in response to the Delta variant, new measures just delivered by the local authorities see venues capped at up to 500 people (per section), with obligatory assigned seats, guests not allowed to face each other, and mandatory rapid tests for all guests (within 48 hours of the event). All other events (standing and no tests) are to have no more than 200 people in each section. While increasing the seated limit up to 500 and introducing rapid tests is a step in the right direction, these current restrictions render a multi-venue, multi-capacity, standing event, such as Iceland Airwaves impossible to produce." See ya next year, IA.

BOB DYLAN

Bob Dylan has announced fall tour dates which marks an end to his longest gap in touring since 1984. Dates kick off November 2 in Milwaukee and include stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Knoxville, Charleston (WV), Moon Township (PA), Hershey, NYC, Port Chester, Providence, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC. More dates are to be announced.

WITH HONOR POSTPONE OCTOBER SHOWS

Hardcore band With Honor were set to play some shows in CT after Furnace Fest but "sadly, the consensus has been to postpone the upcoming CT shows in October, to May of 2022," say the band. "When we booked these shows, we were hopeful that Coronavirus would be behind us, but unfortunately that is not the case. Nobody is more bummed than we are but we’d rather be able to perform in an environment where all the bands and attendees are 100% comfortable. We are also hopeful that there will be no travel restrictions in place at the time of the new dates which will be Friday, May 20th and Saturday, May 21st. All tickets will be honored and there will be a 30-day refund window. Our deepest apologies for any inconveniences this may cause. Stay safe, hope to see you then!"

POLO G

Polo G has announced a fall tour that kicks off October 8 in Cincinnati and then hits Columbus, Norfolk, San Francisco, Los Angeles (Novo on 11/28), Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, DC, Jacksonville, Tampa and Atlanta. Polo says more dates are going to be added but you can check out his current tour schedule here.

DREAM THEATER

Dream Theater's new album A View From The Top of the World is due out in October (pre-order on opaque green double vinyl and CD, limited to 500 copies), and they were scheduled to begin a tour supporting it on October 28. Because of the continued threat of COVID, however, they've now postponed that tour to 2022.

PINK SWEAT$

Pink Sweat$ will be on tour later this fall, starting in Los Angeles on November 6 at The Novo, and from there heading to San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, Boise, Englewood (CO), Chicago, Columbus, Detroit, Montreal, Boston, Norfolk, DC, Orlando, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Austin. Head here for all dates.

TREVOR NOAH

Trevor Noah is on his "Back to Abnormal" tour, which continues Friday (10/1) in Loveland, CO and will keep The Daily Show host busy most weekends for the foreseeable future. He's just announced 21 new dates in 2022, including shows in Atlanta, NYC, Boston, Baltimore, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Tulsa, Austin, and more.

ROBYN HITCHCOCK

Robyn Hitchcock will be back on the road in October for his first North American tour since pandemic lockdown.

AJJ

AJJ are wrapping up their tour celebrating the tenth anniversary of their beloved fourth album Knife Man , dates that are with Xiu Xiu and Emperor X. Beyond that, AJJ have more Knife Man shows later in October and have just added a second NYC show at Le Poisson Rouge on 10/25 with Gladie. (Their 10/24 LPR show is sold out.) All dates are listed here.

JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit just played a pair of NYC shows on Friday and Saturday at The Rooftop at Pier 17, and they've now announced that they'll be back in the area later this fall. Jason and the 400 Unit will be on the road in the US throughout the rest of the year, and their tour resumes in 2022 with more North American shows in February and March.

STURGILL SIMPSON

Sturgill Simpson was scheduled to begin a five-night run at Webster Hall in NYC this week, from September 28-October 2, and he also had three dates coming up after that at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, on November 18-20. He's now cancelled all of those shows.

THE STARTING LINE

The Starting Line have announced Northeast holiday shows with support coming from their old Drive-Thru labelmates The Movielife and a great newer band: Philly’s folky indie rockers Queen of Jeans.

FURNACE FEST

Birmingham, AL post-hardcore/metalcore/emo/etc festival Furnace Fest returned this past weekend for a belated 20th anniversary edition, 18 years after the festival last took place. And it looks like the return won't be a one-off; Furnace Fest have already announced that they'll return in 2022.

BAT FANGS

Bat Fangs, the duo of guitarist/vocalist Betsy Wright (Ex Hex) and drummer Laura King (of Speed Stick and Mac McCaughan's band), will release their second album, Queen of My World, later this fall and will be on tour as well.