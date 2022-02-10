Tour news: Beach House, Mountain Goats, Mary Lattimore, Molly Tuttle, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BEACH HOUSE TOUR OPENERS

Beach House's Once Twice Melody is out February 18, the same day their tour starts. The band have just announced openers which include, at various stops, Mary Lattimore (including the Brooklyn shows), Ami Dang, Midnight Sun, Colloboh, and Maral. Head here for all dates and details.

FLEET FOXES

Fleet Foxes released their excellent fourth album Shore in the middle of 2020 lockdown and still haven't toured in support of it (but frontman Robin Pecknold did do a solo livestream that was later released as a live album and film), but now they're finally gearing up to support it on tour this summer. We've got a presale for the NYC show.

MOUNTAIN GOATS

The Mountain Goats have just announced a spring West Coast / Midwest tour with Cardioid, including stops in L.A., Phoenix, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago and more. All dates are here.

FLUME

Australian electronic musician Flume's recently announced new album Palaces comes out May 20 via Future Classic and features a stacked list of guest appearances (Damon Albarn, Caroline Polachek, Oklou, Kučka, Vergen Maria, Emma Louise, Laurel, and May-A), and he'll support it with a North American tour that's also stacked with great openers.

CITIZEN / CEREMONY

In addition to opening Turnstile's mostly-sold-out tour, Citizen and Ceremony will play some shows of their own in between, including two in the NYC-area.

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON OPENING FOR BRIGHT EYES

Christian Lee Hutson has been added to Bright Eyes' upcoming tour, which starts March 23 in St Paul, MN and runs through April 10 in Norfolk, VA. All dates are here.

S CAREY

Singer, songwriter and Bon Iver collaborator S. Carey will release new album Break Me Open on April 22 via Jagjaguwar. He has also announced a tour, which kicks off April 28 at Eau Claire's Masonic Temple and includes a NYC show at Public Records on May 8.

EVE 6

Along with being funny on Twitter, Eve 6 have been releasing new music, and now they've announced a spring tour that runs through April and May in the US, and includes dates with modern ska-punk greats We Are The Union (who they collaborated with on an Operation Ivy cover last year), Run For Cover-signed bedroom folk artist Field Medic, and comedian Jake Flores.

SHARON VAN ETTEN/ANGEL OLSEN/JULIEN BAKER TOUR

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen & Julien Baker will be heading out on the road together for a summer tour and they've just announced a Chicago show at new outdoor venue The Salt Shed on August 10. Details here and all tour dates are here.

MOLLY TUTTLE

Molly Tuttle, who is releasing her first album for Nonesuch in April, has announced a spring tour that kicks off in Nashville on March 28 and includes stops in NYC (Brooklyn Made on 4/6), Woodstock, Philly, Baltimore, Tampa, the Stagecoach festival, and more. All dates are here.

MARIA BC

Ohio-born, Oakland, CA-based ambient folk artist Maria BC announced their debut LP, Hyaline, due out May 27. Maria has some shows coming up, including dates with Arooj Aftab and Squirrel Flower, as well as sets at SXSW, New Colossus, and Green Man Festival.

ORIGIN / MISERY INDEX

Having both just confirmed new albums are coming this year, Origin and Misery Index announced a tour together with additional support from Wolf King.

DYING FETUS

Maryland death metal vets Dying Fetus have just announced a headlining spring tour and the support is stacked: Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul, and Undeath. It's a lengthy run that kicks off in April and ends in June and hits Baltimore, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, NYC, and much more.

WILLOW DROPS OFF BILLIE EILISH TOUR

WILLOW dropped off the first four dates of Billie Eilish's tour shortly before it began, and now she's unfortunately dropped off the entire tour. "Due to production limitations, I am unable to put on the show that I believe you all deserve," she tweeted. "Stay Safe, I love you all and I will see you soon!"