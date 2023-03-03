Tour news: Béla Fleck, Wizkid, Gov’t Mule, Richard Dawson, Chime School, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BÉLA FLECK

Béla Fleck just announced new album As We Speak, which is a collaboration with Edgar Meyer, Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia that will be out May 12 via Thirty Tigers. They'll be taking it on the road too, including a NYC show at Town Hall on May 4. Before that he has dates with Abigail Washburn. All dates are here, and you can watch the video for "Owl's Misfortune" from the new album:

WIZKID POSTPONES TOUR

Wizkid's More Love, Less Ego Tour was set to start tonight in Houston but it's been postponed to this fall, due to "unforeseen logistical circumstances." New dates have not been announced yet.

GLASTONBURY 2023

Iconic UK festival Glastonbury has announced its 2023 lineup, including Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, Guns N' Roses, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, and much more.

PUNK ROCK BOWLING 2023

Punk Rock Bowling happens Memorial Day Weekend in Las Vegas with Bad Religion, Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, Fear, Fishbone, The Interrupters, The Slackers, The Damned, and more, and they've just announced daily lineups and aftershows.

BAMBOOZLE 2023

NJ's Bamboozle has revealed the day-by-day lineups for its comeback 20th anniversary edition and also added more artists.

ACTION BRONSON

Action Bronson has announced a trio of special NYC shows billed as "Action Bronson presents... Dr. Bachlava and Human Growth Hormone." They're part of the venue's 15th anniversary celebration, and the shows will be his first ever with a live band.

ON THE MIGHT OF PRINCES

Influential Long Island post-hardcore/emo band On the Might of Princes haven't performed since reuniting in 2013, as vocalist Jason Rosenthal passed away later that same year. But they've just announced that, to honor the 10th anniversary of Jason's death and the 20th anniversary of their final album Sirens, they'll play a show again with Rachel Rubino (of Open City and Bridge and Tunnel) on lead vocals, plus Tom Tierney (of Tidal Arms and Julie Christmas' band) on guitar.

RICHARD DAWSON

UK singer-songwriter Richard Dawson will be on his first-ever US tour this spring, including dates with Pigs X 7. He's added a second NYC headline show, which will now start his tour on March 28 at Public Records. His 3/30 show at Union Pool is sold out.) Head here for all dates.

GOV'T MULE

Gov'T Mule just announced new spring tour dates, with stops in New Orleans, Cleveland, Nashville, Birmingham, Asheville, and more. Head here for all dates.

govt-mule loading...

GREET DEATH

Michigan shoegazers Greet Death have announced a spring US tour. They'll be out on the road in the Northeast and Midwest this April, beginning in Athens, OH and wrapping up in Chicago.

CHIME SCHOOL / BLUES LAWYER

Slumberland Records-signed California janglepop group Chime School will be coming to your town, on tour with Blues Lawyer, hitting Oakland, San Francisco, Bellingham, Seattle, Olympia, Eugene, and Portland. "Coming to Your Town" is also the name of their new single which you can listen to here:

chime school loading...

SUNROT

Sunrot will celebrate the release of The Unfailing Rope with a Brooklyn show.