Tour news: Ben Folds, fallfiftyfeet, Besnard Lakes, Integrity, Infamous Stringdusters, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BEN FOLDS

Ben Folds will be on his "In Actual Person Live for Real" tour starting April 1 in St. Louis and he's just added a few more shows, including Edmonds, WA, Boston, Port Chester (8/31 at Capitol Theatre), Westbury, NY (9/1 at NYCB Theatre) and Red Bank, NJ. All dates are here.

PAUL MCCARTNEY

Paul McCartney has announced the "GOT BACK Tour," a 13-date US run and his his first live shows since 2019. It begins on April 28 in Spokane, WA and runs through June, hitting Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Hollywood, Syracuse, Boston, Baltimore, East Rutherford (NJ) and more.

ORVILLE PECK

Orville Peck has added additional nights in NYC, Minneapolis, and Portland to his upcoming tour.

GLASSJAW TOUR OPENERS

Last week, Glassjaw announced an amazing list of openers for their upcoming full albums tour (Life of Agony, Tension*, The Fall of Troy, Beloved, Incendiary, Scowl, and Dare), and now they've added three more (metalcore pioneers Earth Crisis, ska/post-hardcore blenders Folly, and rising hardcore band End It), and revealed which openers are on which dates

FALLFIFTYFEET w/ PROMISE BREAKER, BLACK MATTER DEVICE, ZOMBIESHARK, BLIND EQUATION

West Virginia metalcore/post-hardcore band fallfiftyfeet (who released their debut LP Twisted World Perspective last year and we just included on our list of 25 newer emo bands every 2000s emo fan needs to know) have announced a spring tour with some very cool openers, varying by date: Promise Breaker, Black Matter Device, and Blind Equation.

INTEGRITY

Integrity are going on a short Northeast tour with openers varying by date, including Full of Hell, Age of Apocalypse, No/Mas, Vomit Forth, and more.

CHARLI XCX TOUR OPENERS

Charli XCX begins her tour supporting her new album, Crash, next month (not long after she performs on SNL), and she's announced support for the run, including Baby Tate, A.G. Cook, and Magdalena Bay.

CHRIS STAPLETON

Chris Stapleton will be back out on the All American Roadshow tour starting in the spring, which features such openers as Elle King, The Highwomen, Madeline Edwards, Margo Price, and more. He's just announced a lot more dates, including stops in Los Angeles, Cleveland Detroit, the NYC area, and more.

THE BESNARD LAKES POSTPONE TOUR

The Besnard Lakes have postponed their March tour to June. Dates are with Blessed and now start in London, ON on 6/20, with stops in Toronto, Windsor, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, DC, Philly, NYC (Baby's All Right on 6/29) and Boston.

DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA ON BROADWAY

David Byrne has extended the Broadway run of American Utopia, with dates now running into April.

THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS

Bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters just released new album Toward the Fray and will be taking it on the road starting tonight (2/18) in Detroit. Their tour includes stops in Cleveland, Atlanta, Aspen, Telluride, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and more.