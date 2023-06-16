Tour news: Bettye LaVette, Wand, Ben Howard, and more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BETTYE LAVETTE

Bettye LaVette released a new album LaVette!, today, and will be on tour starting next week with West Coast shows. She'll hit the East Coast in July, including a NYC show at City Winery on 7/7.

NEIL YOUNG

Neil Young’s ”Coastal Tour” is his first outing in four years, and will have him playing deep cuts and rarities at solo shows along the West Coast. He's added a couple more dates.

THE 1975

The 1975 announced their biggest North American outing yet, the "Still...at their very best" tour, earlier this week, and they've now added an additional NYC show to the trek.

DURAN DURAN

Duran Duran have added more dates to their 2023 tour with Nile Rodgers & Chic.

WAND

While Cory Hanson has a new solo album out next week, his band Wand will be on the road in July for a West Coast tour hitting San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Los Angeles and more.

wand july 2023 tour loading...

MOMA PS1 WARM-UP

After taking last summer off with plans to "reimagine" the series, MoMA PS1 has announced the return of Warm Up, their outdoor summer dance parties. For the 2023 season, they'll move to select Friday evenings throughout July and August instead of weekend afternoons, happening on July 21 and 28, and August 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 5-10 PM in the PS1 courtyard. Check out the lineup.

RIOT FEST

Riot Fest is coming up in September and they've announced the daily lineups.

ANTHONY GREEN

Anthony Green adds another short Northeast run supporting last year’s Boom. Done to his busy schedule.

BEN HOWARD

Ben Howard just released a new album, Is It?, and will be on tour this fall, hitting DC, Philly, NYC (Beacon Theatre on 10/24), Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Seattle, LA, and more.

ben howard tour loading...

MASSA NERA

NJ screamo band Massa Nera are staying very busy on the road, and they've got tons of shows coming up, including multiple gigs in and around NYC.

THE PINK STONES

Athens, GA country group The Pink Stones‘ new album You Know Who is out June 30, and they'll be on tour this summer.

--

Check our Tour Dates category for more.