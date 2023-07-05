Tour news: Beyoncé, Paramore / Taylor Swift, Supersuckers, Oblivion Access 2024, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BEYONCÉ

Beyoncé has made a few changes to her Renaissance Tour schedule. "Due to production challenges with Beyoncé's stage setup and scheduling conflicts with some of the venues hosting," the Pittsburgh show on 8/3 has been canceled and Seattle and Kansas City dates have been moved slightly. Beyoncé's tour hits the NYC-area on July 29 & 30 at MetLife Stadium.

PARAMORE ADDED TO TAYLOR SWIFT'S EUROPEAN TOUR

Taylor Swift has added 14 shows to the Eras Tour in the UK and Europe where she'll be joined by openers Paramore. Says Taylor: "Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???"

POST MALONE / BEACH FOSSILS

Post Malone's tour kicks off this weekend in Noblesville, IN and along for the ride are Brooklyn indie rock band Beach Fossils, who join on all dates.

TRIPLE B RECORDS/DAZE/STREETS OF HATE SHOWCASES DAILY LINEUPS

Triple B Records, DAZE, and Streets of Hate have announced the daily lineups for their annual NYC showcase which this year happens at Brooklyn Monarch: September 30 features Terror, Killing Time, Soul Search, Confusion, Train of Thought and more, and October 1 features Madball, Mindforce, Crown of Thornz, a surprise guest TBA, Magnitude, Simulakra, Seed of Pain and more. Weekend passes are also available.

attachment-triple-b-showcase loading...

BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND

Beverly Glenn-Copeland's first new album in near 20 years, The Ones Ahead, is out later this month, and he's now announced a tour supporting it. The shows will be his first since 2019, and happen in North America in October, hitting five cities, with "special guests" joining along the way.

THE BASEBALL PROJECT

The Baseball Project, the MLB-obsessed supergroup that includes Steve Wynn (Dream Syndicate), Scott McCaughey (Young Fresh Fellows), REM's Peter Buck and Mike Mills and Linda Pitmon, just released their new album and will be on tour this summer, including dates with Jason Isbell. They've added a few more dates to their tour, including Connecticut's Ridgefield Playhouse on August 20. They'll also play NYC on August 18 at Brooklyn Made. All dates are here.

BOMBINO

Tuareg guitarist Bombino (aka Omara Moctar) has announced a new album, Sahel, coming September 15 via Partisan, and will be on tour in North America this fall.

BLACK SABBATH COVER BAND REHEARSALS (YEAH YEAH YEAHS, DERADOORIAN)

Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsals, the Black Sabbath tribute band featuring Deradoorian, Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Mick Barr (Krallice), Brad Truax (Interpol), and Greg Fox (Liturgy, Uniform, Ex Eye), will be reconvening to play a Rocks Off concert cruise on September 14 aboard the Harbor Lights, and departing from Skyport Marina. That show is with special guests The Giraffes and a href="http://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/259789/264167/4272?u=https://www.ticketweb.com/event/black-sabbath-cover-band-rehearsal-skyport-marina-tickets/13306478">tickets are on sale.

OBLIVION ACCESS 2024

Austin's Oblivion Access festival has announced its 2024 edition, which will happen June 13-16 in Austin's Red River Cultural District. While they haven't announced the lineup, discounted multi-day "Blind Faith" tickets will go on sale Friday, July 7.

SUPERSUCKERS

Southwest punks Supersuckers will be on tour starting this Friday in Tempe, AZ and have dates throughout the summer.The tour hits Brooklyn on August 16 at Gold Sounds. Head here for all dates.

COLD WORLD

Cold World's shows are few and far between these days, so any chance to see them is worth taking. They're gearing up to play LA's Sound and Fury and also open the second of two Gorilla Biscuits shows at Brooklyn Monarch, the one on September 9 with Fucked Up, BIB, Restraining Order, and Combust. Now they just announced that they'll play a late show after the GB show at Ridgewood, NY's TV Eye on September 9 at 11 PM.

HAUNT / HELL FIRE

Fresno metal band Haunt will be on the road in late summer with Hell Fire for the No Sleep Till Deth Tour. Stops include Brooklyn's Meadows on August 31.

haunt hell fire tour loading...

--

Check our Tour Dates category for more.