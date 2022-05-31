Tour news: Bikini Kill, Gary Clark Jr, RJD2, Talib Kweli, Sudan Archives, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BIKINI KILL CANCEL SHOWS (INCLUDING PRIMAVERA SOUND)

Bikini Kill have had to cancel tonight's show in St Augustine due to a band member testing positive for Covid. That's the last date of this leg of their North American tour, but they've also canceled their appearances at this weekend's Primavera Sound festival, as well as June shows in Italy, France, Belgium, and the UK. Their North American tour picks June 23 in Carrboro, NC and includes NYC shows at the Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 8 and Irving Plaza on July 9.

JIMMY EAT WORLD / CHARLY BLISS

Jimmy Eat World have announced a September North American tour surrounding their previously announced appearances at Riot Fest and Four Chord Music Festival. Support on all dates comes from Charly Bliss.

GARY CLARK JR

Gary Clark Jr has expanded his 2022 tour, including a new NYC-area show happening at Long Island's The Paramount on September 20. That show is just ahead of appearances at North Adams' Freshgrass Fest and CT's Sound on Sound. He's also got EU dates opening for Guns 'N Roses. Head here for all dates.

RJD2

Producer and turntablist RJD2 has a few summer tour dates ahead, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, NYC (Brooklyn Bowl on August 5), and Philly. All dates are here.

TALIB KWELI

Talib Kweli, who, with Yasiin Bey, just released the first Black Star album in over two decades, has solo shows coming up, including a run at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club with The Whiskey Boys on July 12-17, with early and late shows each night.

SUDAN ARCHIVES

Sudan Archives has just announced her most extensive North American tour to date, happening this fall and including stops in San Francisco, Vancouver, Chicago, Philly, DC, Asheville, Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles and more. Before that, Sudan Archives will play the Brooklyn Magazine Festival on June 17. Head here for her full tour schedule.

MELVINS

Long-running road warriors the Melvins are about to begin their U.S. "Electric Roach Tour" in a couple weeks, and they've now also announced the "Five Legged Tour" for late summer into fall, hitting 43 more U.S. cities. The tour is named after the band's 2021 acoustic album, Five Legged Dog (which you can pick up as a multi-color, 4xLP vinyl set), but these are full-band electric shows. Support on all "Five Legged" dates comes from We Are The Asteroid.

VAMPIRE WEEKEND

Vampire Weekend had their touring plans supporting 2019's excellent Father of the Bride cut short because of the pandemic, but you have a couple of chances to see them this summer, when they'll be back out on the road playing a pair of festivals in the Midwest.

WILL BUTLER

Will Butler, who is no longer in Arcade Fire, has just shared a new two-track single and announced August tour dates.

CROWBAR & SPIRIT ADRIFT

New Orleans sludge legends Crowbar put out Zero and Below, their first album in six years, the same day they began their tour with Sepultura and Sacred Reich, and now they've announced their first headlining tour in support of the album, that has them out with Spirit Adrift.

CANDY (w/ VEIN.FM and LOVESICKPUPPY & RESTRAINING ORDER)

Candy will be on a headlining tour before hooking up with Vein.fm and more.

JOHNNY FOOTBALL HERO

Johnny Football Hero, who made one of our favorite punk albums of 2021, have announced a few summer tour dates, hitting the East Coast and Midwest in July and August. The NYC date happens July 30 at Rubulad. All dates are here:

CAROLINE KINGSBURY

Caroline Kingsbury, who released her debut album in 2021, has a three-show NYC residency in June at Berlin Under A. The 6/2 show is with Sam Quealy, Adios Ghost and DD Walker; the 6/9 show is with Caveman, The Pressure Kids and Shallowhalo; and the 6/16 show is with Couch Prints, Beau and Ghost Cop.

LOLLAPALOOZA AFTERSHOWS

Lollapalooza is coming up in July and they've just announced this year's Aftershows which include Porno for Pyros, Turnstile, Wet Leg, IDLES, Caroline Polachek, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, MUNA, 100 gecs, Maxo Kream, and more.

TEYANA TAYLOR

Teyana Taylor recently announced ”The Last Rose Motel” tour, which is an extension of last fall's farewell tour, and she's since added more dates, including the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Fest with Baby Tate and Laya