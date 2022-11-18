Tour news: Bikini Kill, The Menzingers, Tanukichan, Randy Feltface, Julio Torres, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

TANUKICHAN

Tanukichan, aka Bay Area musician Hannah van Loon, will release her new album, GIZMO, on March 3 via Toro y Moi's Company Records. You can watch the video for "Don't Give Up" which features Toro y Moi, below. She'll be on tour not long after the album's out, including a NYC show at Baby's All Right on May 2. Head here for all dates.

RANDY FELTFACE

Australian puppet comedian Randy Feltface is in the midst of a world tour, playing Los Angeles this weekend ahead of dates in his native land. 2023 dates include an extensive North American visit this spring and summer, including a Brooklyn stop at The Bell House on May 20. All dates are here.

THE WALKMEN

The Walkmen now have FIVE reunion shows at NYC's Webster Hall in April.

OUTLINE FALL CANCELED

The fall edition of Knockdown Center's quarterly Outline Series was set to happen Saturday, November 19, but it has been canceled, as headliner Helado Negro (Roberto Carlos Lange) is ill. "I’ve had some emergency health complications (that I thought I had under control) return," Lange writes. "I’m working towards getting healthy again. 🖤 The body is fragile. Currently in bed now. Doctors are saying I should be able to be out an about in the next 4 days." Outline Fall was also set to feature Joe Rainey, Standing on the Corner, Vagabon, Yasmiin Williams, and Maria BC.

BIKINI KILL OPENERS (MANNEQUIN PUSSY, HURRY UP, HC MCENTIRE, MORE)

Bikini Kill will be on their rescheduled North American tour this spring and they've announced the openers, which include, on varying dates, Hurry Up, H.C. Mc.Entire, Brontez Purnell, Mannequin Pussy, CB Radio Gorgeous, Donkey Bugs, Soup Activists, and Snooper.

THE MENZINGERS / TOUCHÉ AMORE / SCREAMING FEMALES

The Menzingers have had to drop off the final three dates of their tour (Cincinnati, Louisville and Columbus) due to illness, but tourmates Touché Amore and Screaming Females are still going to play those shows, which happen this weekend. The Menzingers have rescheduled those shows for January and have added a new show in Cleveland.

OUTBREAK FESTIVAL LINEUP

UK hardcore-focused festival Outbreak Fest returns in 2023 from June 23-25 to Depot Mayfield in Manchester, and they've just revealed the initial lineup, which is shaping up to be one of their most genre-diverse yet.

SASAMI / JIGSAW YOUTH

SASAMI is closing out 2023 with a holiday show at Baby's All Right on December 12 with Jigsaw Youth (who just played with Pinkshift in Brooklyn).

THE ANNUAL UNION POOL THANKSGIVING EVE INVITATIONAL (MEMBERS OF YO LA TENGO)

If you don't plan to be prepping food the night before Thanksgiving, you might want to head to Union Pool, who are hosting their annual Thanksgiving Eve Invitational. This year's party features live performances by Tuxedo Cats and Shred Flintstone, plus DJ sets from Yo La Tengo's Ira Kaplan and Georgia Hubley, Todd-O-Phonic Todd and more. It's free -- RSVP here.

JULIO TORRES

Los Espookys co-creator and former SNL writer Julio Torres, who also made their brilliantly weird HBO standup special My Favorite Shapes, will be doing a show at Brooklyn's Littlefield on December 13. No word on what he'll be doing but tickets are on sale.

GORILLA BISCUITS

Gorilla Biscuits just announced shows happening in Boston and Philly this February, including a a matinee show in Philly.