Tour news: Black Country New Road, LP, Toosii, Blitzen Trapper, Cherubs, Rahill, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD

UK group Black Country, New Road are "Pleased to announce that due to demand on our upcoming US and Canada Tour we will be upgrading to larger venues for San Francisco, Lawrence, and Minneapolis. We will also be adding an additional date at The Regent in Los Angeles and a Matinee performance at The Sinclair in Boston." The NYC date of the tour is September 21 at Knockdown Center. All dates are here.

black country new road tour loading...

LP

Singer-songwriter LP will release a new album, Love Lines, on September 23 via BMG, and you can check out "Golden" from that now, below. There's also a fall tour that includes a NYC show at Terminal 5 on November 9. All dates are here.

BLITZEN TRAPPER

Indie folk-rock vets Blitzen Trapper will be on tour this summer and fall, with newly announced East Coast dates including NYC's Racket on August 18. Head here for their current schedule.

DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979

Death From Above 1979 have announced the Still 4 Lovers Tour that has them out this summer and fall all over North America.

YEULE

yeule, who just signed to Ninja Tune, has announced a fall tour.

yeule 2023 tour loading...

BAD TIME TURNS 5

After the Bad Time Records Tour ends, the label will throw fifth anniversary celebrations on both coasts: 9/2 at 924 Gilman in Berkeley and 9/9 at Metro Gallery in Baltimore with a huge chunk of the label's roster playing: Kill Lincoln, We Are The Union, JER, Bad Operation, Omnigone, Eichlers, The Best of the Worst, Folly, The Pomps, The Upfux, Noise Complaint and Thirsty Guys. Tickets go on sale Friday (5/12) at 10 AM ET.

GOVERNORS BALL SET TIMES

Governors Ball is just a month away and the festival has announced set times...which means figuring out conflicting performances.

TOOSII

North Carolina rapper Toosii announced his debut album NAUJOUR along with a tour, which hits NYC on August 27 at Palladium Times Square. Watch a trailer for the album below and see all dates here.

SICK NEW WORLD FESTIVAL

Goth / industrial / nu-metal fest Sick New World happens Saturday in Las Vegas with a lineup that's pretty, uh, sick. Set times were just announced and will cause headaches for some people trying to figure out how they can possibly see everything in a single day.

CHERUBS

Long-running Austin psych-punks Cherubs don't make it to the East Coast that often, but they'll head this way in July, with stops in DC, Philly, NYC (TV Eye on 7/23 with The Art Gray Noizz Quintet and A Deer A Horse), Montreal, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and more.

cherubs tour loading...

RAHILL (HABIBI)

Habibi leader Rahill will release her solo debut, Flowers At Your Feet, on Friday, and will be in NYC this weekend for two shows: Baby's All Right on May 13 with H31R & Naomi Asa., and then a free in-store at Rough Trade on May 14.