Tour News: Black Label Society, Archers of Loaf, The Felice Brothers, Black Dahlia Murder, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER/AFTER THE BURIAL/CARNIFEX/RIVERS OF NIHIL/UNDEATH

Last month we posted about the NYC date of a still to-be-announced tour with The Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil, and Undeath. Now the "Up From the Sewer" tour (The Black Dahlia Murder's 2020 album Verminous inspired the theme) has been formally announced. "IS THIS REAL LIFE?," they write. "Yes, thankfully! We are beyond excited (and a little emotional) to finally announce our Verminous-themed 'Up From The Sewer Tour 2021'! It's been a long, torturous year full of disappointments and cosmic cockblocks, and seeing this tour come into fruition is the light at the end of the tunnel we've been eager to share with you all. We are honored to have assembled our dudes in After The Burial, CARNIFEX, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath for an evening of guaranteed fun, friendship, and ferocious heavy metal music." It begins in September in Chicago and wraps up with the NYC date at Irving Plaza on October 10. See all dates here.

THE FELICE BROTHERS

The Felice Brothers announced a new album, From Dreams to Dust, due out September 17 via Yep Roc Records, and they're heading out on tour supporting it this fall, starting on September 16 at Bowery Ballroom (tickets) and stopping in Woodstock, Boise, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Asbury Park (Asbury Lanes on October 12), Philadelphia, Washington DC, Chicago, and more. See all dates here.

GARCIA PEOPLES

Garcia Peoples are already playing a sold out set on the rooftop of Bushwick venue The Sultan Inn later this month, and they've now added four more shows, two sets each on July 21 and August 18. Tickets for July and August go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM.

ARCHERS OF LOAF

Archers of Loaf are returning to the stage in July with a couple of Chicago shows. They'll be playing some of their anticipated new music along with the classics, and the shows happen on July 24 at Subterranean (currently sold out) and July 25 at Wicker Park Fest.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY/OBITUARY/PRONG

Black Label Society were forced to postpone the remainder of their 2020 tour with Obituary and Lord Dying because of COVID, and now they've rescheduled the remaining dates, and added a bunch more, with Prong replace Lord Dying as support. The tour begins on October 1 in Sacramento and wraps up on November 28 in Albuquerque, including stops in NYC (Irving Plaza on November 7), Montclair (The Wellmont Theater on November 10), and more. See all dates here.

THE WEATHER STATION

The Weather Station announced a tour starting after her appearance at Bonnaroo, running through fall of 2021 and picking back up in January of 2022. See all dates here.

PIXIES

Pixies will hit the road for the first time since December of 2019 in September. Their shows include dates opening for Nine Inch Nails as well as headlining dates, and you can see all dates here.

SPOON

Spoon announced a North American tour for September and October, including dates with Nicole Atkins and a few California shows where Spoon support St. Vincent. See all dates here.

LAURA STEVENSON/ADULT MOM

Laura Stevenson is playing a few East Coast shows this fall in support of her new self-titled album, with Adult Mom joining her as support. She also opens for Lucy Dacus in Washington DC. See all dates here.

BRIGHT EYES/LUCY DACUS

Bright Eyes have added eight shows to their summer tour with Lucy Daus, all on the East Coast of the US. See all dates here.

JOEY CAPE (LAGWAGON, BAD ASTRONAUT)

Lagwagon and Bad Astronaut frontman Joey Cape has a new solo album, A Good Year To Forget, on the way, and he's touring in support of it in the fall. See all dates here.

KHRUANGBIN

Khruangbin added two big NYC headlining shows to their tour, at Radio City Music Hall on March 9 and 10. Tickets go on BrooklynVegan Presale Thursday, June 10 at 10 AM. See their updated dates here.

THE ACACIA STRAIN

The Acacia Strain are hitting the road for a tour that includes two-night stands in each city, playing 2019's It Comes In Waves in full, along with select songs from 2020's Slow Decay, on night one, and their 2010 classic Wormwood in full on night two. Orthodox and Dying Wish open all dates, and Kublai Khan join them for the first leg, with Harm's Way joining for the second. See all dates here.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA

Manchester Orchestra announced their hometown Atlanta Thanksgiving concert, The Stuffing, for 2021, along with shows in NYC and LA this fall. See all dates here.

SOUL ASYLUM/LOCAL H/JULIANA HATFIELD

This very '90s Alternative triple bill will be on the road together throughout August and September. See all dates here.

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM

Lindsey Buckingham, who was fired from Fleetwood Mac, but may have patched things up with Mick Fleetwood, has announced a new self-titled solo album, and a tour to support it starting in September. See all dates here.

THUNDERCAT/CHANNEL TRES

Thundercat and Channel Tres will hit the road together starting in October, and you can see all dates here.

MOLCHAT DOMA

Belarusian coldwave trio Molchat Doma are heading out on an extensive "New Wave Sadness" tour, with European dates in the fall and North American dates in 2022. See all dates here.

GUIDED BY VOICES

Guided by Voices expanded their tour plans with new 2022 dates, mostly on the West Coast of the US. They ring in the new year with an NYC show at new Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made, and you can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale now with the password BROOKLYNVEGAN. See all dates here.

BROCKHAMPTON

After a run of overseas dates in January of 2022, Brockhampton hit the road in North America starting in February, with Jean Dawson, Paris Texas, and HVN. See all dates here.

070 SHAKE

NJ rapper and singer 070 Shake heads out on an extensive tour this fall supporting her 2020 album Modus Vivendi. See all dates here.

PHIL LESH & FRIENDS

The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh is doing three runs of three shows each in October, at Capitol Theater on October 11-13, 18-20, and 29-31 (tickets).

HASAN MINHAJ

Hasan Minhaj expanded his "The King's Jester" stand-up tour with additional dates in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and NYC. See updated dates here.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

Japanese Breakfast expanded her fall North American tour, adding a third NYC date as well as shows in Houston, Tucson, Tempe, Sacramento, Sonoma, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, and Pomona. See all dates here.

THE FRONT BOTTOMS

The Front Bottoms have announced their first proper tour since the release of their 2020 album In Sickness & In Flames, happening in September and October. See all dates here.

RATBOYS/WILD PINK

Ratboys and Wild Pink announced a co-headlining tour, happening in September and October. See all dates here.

PURITY RING/DAWN RICHARD

Dawn Richard has been added to Purity Ring's fall tour as support, and you can see all dates here.

SUUNS

SUUNS announced a new album, The Witness, and they're touring in Canada, the UK, and Europe in the fall supporting it. See all dates here.

KELLY LEE OWENS

Kelly Lee Owens is touring in September around her appearance at Pitchfork Festival. See all dates here.

KISSISSIPPI

Kississippi announced her first headlining tour, supporting her upcoming album Mood Ring, happening in August on the East Coast. See all dates here.

KEIYAA

KeiyaA is touring this year in support of her 2020 debut Forever, Ya Girl, including a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show in Prospect Park, an East Coast/Midwest run surrounding Pitchfork Fest, and a European run in November. See all dates here.

DAVE CHAPPELLE

Dave Chappelle has some stand-up dates coming up, including runs in Ohio, Connecticut, and Florida, and a headlining set at Milwaukee's SummerFest. See all dates here.