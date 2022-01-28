Tour news: Bleachers, ‘Cheer,’ Treefort, Action Bronson, Found Footage Fest, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BLEACHERS

Having just played Saturday Night Live, Bleachers have announced their biggest tour yet, including shows at L.A.'s The Forum on June 29 with The Lemon Twigs, NYC's Radio City Music Hall on July 26 with Beabadoobee, and more. Other tourmates along the way are Wolf Alice, Allison Ponthier, Blu De Tiger and Charly Bliss. All tour dates are here.

BILLIE EILISH

Billie Eilish's big headlining tour is set to begin in February, and she's added a new NYC-area date.

MAXO KREAM

Houston rapper Maxo Kream has announced the Smokers Club/Stomp Down-presented 'Big Persona Tour' in support of his excellent 2021 album Weight of the World (one of our favorites of last year), surrounding his appearances at Coachella and other festivals. He'll be joined by Peso Peso, Lul Bob, and Li Heat.

'CHEER' LIVE 2022

Hit Netflix docuseries CHEER is hitting the road this summer for a 38-date tour featuring athletes from Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, including coach Monica Aldama, alongside cheer stars such Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap, and more. The tour kicks off June 1 in San Diego and includes stops in L.A. (YouTube Theatre on June 3) and NYC (Radio City Music Hall on July 9). Head here for all dates.

BOB ODENKIRK

Bob Odenkirk will release his first memoir, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama, in March and will be touring indie bookstores across the country to promote it.

GIRLS AGAINST BOYS

Girls Against Boys have rescheduled their House of GVSB 25th anniversary tour to the fall.

ACTION BRONSON / EARL SWEATSHIRT / THE ALCHEMIST & BOLDY JAMES

Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, and The Alchemist & Boldy James are going on the 'NBA Leather World Tour' starting this weekend, and have expanded their schedule with a second night at NYC's Terminal 5 on February 17. (2/16 is sold out.)

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

Dashboard Confessional's new album comes out next month, and ahead of their tour with Jimmy Eat World and festival dates, Chris Carrabba will play a pair of intimate solo dates to celebrate its release.

FOUND FOOTAGE FEST

Purveyors of the best entertainment VHS tapes found at a garage sale can buy, The Found Footage Festival will be on the road in February with shows in Cincinnati, Tulsa and Philly before bringing it home to NYC on 2/24 at The Loft at City Winery. They've also got dates in Portland, Vancouver, Seattle and more in March. All dates are here.

LA LUZ

La Luz posted the sad news that singer and guitarist Shana Cleveland has been diagnosed with breast cancer, and the band's planned North American tour has been cancelled. Sending our best to Shana and hoping for a speedy recovery!

CHARLOTTE ADIGERY & BOLIS PUPUL

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul will release their Soulwax co-produced debut album, ‘Topical Dancer,‘ in March and will be on tour in May.

DUMMY

Los Angeles motorik shoegazers Dummy have added dates to their 2022 tour, including stops in Atlanta, Dallas, East Hampton and Boise, ID for the Treefort Music Fest. The tour hits NYC on April 10 at Baby's All Right.

TREEFORT FEST

Speaking of Treefort Fest, they've added a few bands to the 2022 lineup, including Snail Mail, The Regrettes, Genesis Owusu, Magic Sword, Sun June, Karl Blau, The Shivas, and more. Already announced: hometown heros Built to Spill, plus Kim Gordon, Durand Jones, Guided by Voices, Jeff Rosenstock, !!!, Mercury Rev, Men I Trust, Magdalena Bay, Lightning Bolt, Deerhoof, Spirit of the Beehive, and more. Treefort goes down March 23-27 in Downtown Boise. Full lineup is here.

GODCASTER

Godcaster are finally going on tour for last year's debut album. The tour kicks off at Brooklyn's Union Pool on March 5 and will make its way to Austin for SXSW, with stops in Philly, Louisville, Nashville, Atlanta and more.

FOREIGN HAND / SILENUS

Delaware metalcore band Foreign Hands (whose vocalist Tyler Norris is also the current guitarist of Wristmeetrazor) have announced a new EP, Bleed The Dream, due February 18, and they'll be on tour with Silenus in February, including shows in New Haven, Long Island, and more.