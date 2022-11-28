Tour news: Blur, The Weeknd, Pond, Kam Franklin, A. Savage (Parquet Courts), more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BLUR

Blur announced last week that they would reunite for a London show, their first concert in eight years, at Wembley Stadium on July 8. Since then they added a second night at Wembley Stadium (July 9) as well as shows at Dublin's Malahide Castle on June 24 and Italy’s Lucca Summer Festival on July 22. They're bound to announce more shows, right?

THE CHARLATANS / RIDE

For folks who got excited about Suede's tour with Manic Street Preachers, here's another Britpop-adjacent double bill with The Charlatans and Ride each playing classic albums in full.

THE WEEKND

The Weeknd has announced 2023 dates for his spectacular After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour. The dates are in the UK, Europe and Latin America, including Manchester, Stockholm, Dublin, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Prague, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, and more. Kaytranada and Mike Dean open on the UK/EU dates.

weeknd 2023 tour loading...

METALLICA

Metallica have announced a tour supporting new album 72 Seasons that has them playing two nights in cities around the world in 2023 and 2024, with no repeat songs between the two shows and different openers (including the reunited Pantera) each night.

MCLUSKY

Mclusky postponed the second leg of their first North American tour in nearly two decades, as frontman Andy Falkous deals with a variety of chronic ear issues.

A. SAVAGE (PARQUET COURTS)

Parquet Courts' Andrew Savage will be playing a solo holiday show at TV Eye on December 20 with Leeroy opening.

POND

Australian psych band Pond start their first North American tour in three years tonight (11/28) in Washington, DC and then head to NYC (Webster Hall on 11/29), Philly, Montreal, Chicago, Seattle, L.A. and more. Cryogeyser open all dates.

attachment-pond-2022 tour loading...

KAM FRANKLIN (THE SUFFERS) OPENING FOR MARGO PRICE, MAVIS STAPLES

The Suffers' Kam Franklin, who just released edibles cautionary tale “A Bitch Didn’t Listen" (check that out below) is currently on the road with Margo Price for shows in Fayetteville, Baton Rouge, Charleston, CHarlotte and Louisville. After that, she'll open for Mavis Staples in Tucson. All dates are here.

THE 65TH ST SESSION (CURATED BY CHRIS THILE)

The super talented Chris Thile, of Nickel Creek, Punch Brothers and Live From Here fame, curates NY Phil's The 65th Street Session this season. You'll "hear musicians in their respective elements, and hear those same musicians combining those elements into something new. That is where the magic of living in a city like New York is centered," Chris says about the schedule. The next show (12/6) features Punch Brothers, Watchhouse, and Sarah Jarosz, and you can save 40% on tickets with the code BKLYNVEGAN40, and enter to win a pair of tickets.