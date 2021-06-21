Tour News: Blxst, Slayyyter, The Mummies, Dave Chappelle/Joe Rogan, Shakey Graves, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced and happening again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

NIGHT BEATS

Garage rock group Night Beats released Outlaw R&B earlier this month, and now they've announced a few West Coast shows supporting it, in Seattle, Tacoma, Portland, and San Diego. See all dates here.

LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real released a new album, A Few Stars Apart, earlier this month, and they've now announced a tour supporting it, writing, "This fall we’ll no longer be #AFewStarsApart… we’re going on tour!" Their dates run from September through November in the US, including NYC at Brooklyn Steel on October 18, Port Chester NY at Capitol Theatre on October 22, and Los Angeles at El Rey Theatre on November 15 and 16. See all dates here.

FARRUKO

Puerto Rican reggaeton/Latin trap star Farruko will support his upcoming album LA 167 with a 2022 tour that includes the biggest entertainment arena in PR, the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, as well as stops in San Diego, San Jose, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Newark (Prudential Center on 2/18), and more. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (6/25) at 10 AM local time (except San Jose goes on sale at 11 AM).

PURE NOISE TOUR (STATE CHAMPS, FOUR YEAR STRONG, REAL FRIENDS, JUST FRIENDS, BEARINGS)

The 2019 Pure Noise Tour was all metalcore but this year they're going pop punk. Things kick off in Nashville in 9/14, hit Riot Fest, LA, and more, and wrap up with three NYC shows. All dates and tickets here. Meanwhile, Real Friends have just debuted their new vocalist Cody Muraro (ex-Youth Fountain) and released their first single with him.

DAVE CHAPPELLE/JOE ROGAN

Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan began doing shows together back in December in Austin, and periodically they add more dates in other cities. They'll stop in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on September 3, and New Orleans' Smoothie King Center on September 4. Tickets to both dates go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time. Chappelle has some other shows of his own, too, and he just spent a busy weekend in NYC, premiering his documentary at Radio City Music Hall, joining Foo Fighters to cover Radiohead at Madison Square Garden, and joining Robert Glasper at Blue Note Jazz Club.

THE MUMMIES

Garage rock / "budget rock" legends The Mummies are coming out of their crypts for shows in 2022. We haven't heard about a full tour, but they have announced they'll play Brooklyn's Elsewhere on April 23 with Wyldlife and Metalleg. a show that was supposed to happen in April of 2020.

JACKSON BROWNE

Jackson Browne is releasing a new album, Downhill From Everywhere, on July 23 via Inside Recordings, and he'll be touring this year supporting it. He's announced new "Evening With" dates, where he'll be joined by a full band, happening in August and September in the western US. Before those begin, he'll join James Taylor on tour in July and August, including Wantagh's Jones Beach on August 27, and Holmdel NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on August 28. He has more dates with Taylor in October and November, too. See all dates here.

SHAKEY GRAVES

Shakey Graves kicked off a tour supporting the reissue of his debut LP, Roll The Bones, earlier this month, and he's expanded it, adding November and December dates on the East Coast in Atlanta, Raleigh, NYC (Webster Hall on December 12 and 13), Boston, New Haven, Philadelphia, and more. See all dates here.

CAUTIOUS CLAY

Cleveland R&B artist Cautious Clay is releasing his debut album, Deadpan Love, on Friday (6/25) via The Orchard, and he's announced the "Karma & Friends World Tour" to support it next year. He'll be on the road in North America starting in February, including Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre on March 4 and NYC's Brooklyn Steel on March 19, with European dates following in May. See all dates here.

HAYLEY HEYNDERICKX (SUPPORTING MILK CARTON KIDS)

Hayley Heynderickx is supporting Milk Carton Kids on tour this summer and fall, with dates in the western US including Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre on August 29. Following that tour, she plays a set at Treefort Music Festival. See all dates here.

OFF WITH THEIR HEADS/BEN ROY

Minneapolis punks Off With Their Heads are hitting the road with punk-friendly comedian Ben Roy. Their dates together run from late July into August, including a show at Asbury Park's House of Independents on August 5. See all dates here.

BLXST

LA rapper Blxst, who released his debut project No Love Lost last year and has stayed prolific with new singles this year (and was named an XXL Freshman), will go on the No Love Lost tour in September/October 2021. It kicks off on the West Coast with shows in Seattle, Portland, LA, and more, and eventually makes its way East (Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on 10/2 included). All shows go on sale Friday (6/25) at 1 PM ET. All dates and ticket links here.

SLAYYYTER

Having just released her debut album Troubled Paradise, hyperpop singer Slayyyter announced a 2022 world tour. It hits London, Los Angeles, NYC, Chicago, Toronto, and more, and venues appear to be TBA but tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (6/25) at noon local time.

SLEIGH BELLS

Sleigh Bells are going on an "Unannounced Album Tour" this year and next, beginning in October of 2021 and resuming in February of 2022. Kills Birds open all dates, and you can see them all here.

ANGEL BAT DAWID

Angel Bat Dawid is playing a few shows in Chicago this summer, and Primavera Sound next summer. See all dates here.

LIL BABY/LIL DURK

Having released their collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes, earlier this year, Lil Baby and Lil Durk are also teaming up for a tour, beginning in September. See all dates here.

LORDE

Lorde revealed that her new album, Solar Power, is coming out on August 20, and she'll embark on a massive tour in support of it next year, with dates in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the UK. See all dates here.

BEACH FOSSILS/WILD NOTHING

Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing rescheduled their tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their respective debut albums; it now begins in October, and most dates are with Hannah Jadagu. See all dates here.

THRICE/TOUCHE AMORE/SELF DEFENSE FAMILY

The killer triple bill of Thrice, Touché Amoré, and Self Defense Family hits the road together starting in September, and the first three dates are also with Jim Ward. See all dates here.

ALGIERS

Algiers were supposed to start a tour right when COVID lockdown hit, and they've now announced new dates beginning in September. See them all here.

HASAN MINHAJ

Hasan Minhaj has expanded his The King's Jester tour, adding dates in Chicago, the Boston area, Dallas, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, and NYC. See all dates here.

FREE THROW/DOGLEG

This great fall 2021 emo tour, with Free Throw and Dogleg, also features Charmer as support on the first leg and Bad Luck on the second. See all dates here.

AFI/COLD CAVE

AFI announced a 2022 tour supporting their eleventh album, Bodies, with fellow goths Cold Cave. See all dates here.

ERASURE

Erasure are hitting the road next year in support of their 18th album, The Neon, beginning in January. See all dates here.

MIKE

MIKE will support his new album Disco! on tour this fall, beginning with a Governors Ball set in September and including dates in the US, Europe, and the UK. See all dates here.

PRIMUS

Primus expanded their 'A Tribute to Kings' tour, where they'll play Rush's classic A Farewell to Kings in full. Wolfmother open the tour, which also includes The Sword on many shows, and you can see all dates here.

ROY WOOD JR

Comedian and Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr has standup dates lined up this summer and fall; see all dates here.