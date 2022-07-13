Tour news: Bob Dylan, Wand, Peter Hook, The Courteeners, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

WAND

Wand will be debuting a new lineup of the band when they head out on tour this fall: "Sofia and Lee have flown our lil nest, and Evan Backer has joined in on bass guitar and keys. We look forward to playing your nearest city this fall and beyond," writes frontman Cory Hanson. They've added more dates, too, including West Coast shows with Melt-Banana. The NYC show happens at Brooklyn Made on September 14 and features visuals by The Mad Alchemist Liquid Light Show.

wand tour loading...

MELT-BANANA

Japanese noise rock greats Melt-Banana will be in the US this fall, touring with a whole bunch of great bands on various dates, including Deaf Club, Psychic Graveyard, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, No Age, Dream_Mega, the aforementioned Wand, and more.

UNWOUND

Unwound announced their first tour in over two decades and they've already added extra shows in all cities -- NYC now has three.

ARCHERS OF LOAF

The North Carolina indie rock vets' new album Reason in Decline is out in October via Merge, and they'll tour this fall.

THE COURTEENERS

Manchester indie band The Courteeners will be making a quick trip to the US in November, playing Boston, NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 11/12), Philly and Los Angeles.

courteeners-2022-tour loading...

PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT

Peter Hook & The Light's upcoming tour has them playing Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures and Closer in full, with an opening set of New Order classics. “Definitely one of the highlights/lowlights of my profession is the travelling," says Hook. "It was amazing what a blessing it was not to have to do it over lockdown but amazing again how soon you missed seeing all these wonderful places the world has to offer. You lot in America are so lucky to have such a varied and wonderful country. I can't wait to get back there, and my mouth is watering at the thought of going to my first ‘Coffee Shop' breakfast. I am easily pleased. We have always been lucky to have been appreciated as much as we have in the States, ever since our first tour in September 1980. I am hoping for much the same this time. There is definitely a great appreciation for both Joy Division’s & New Order’s music.” The NYC date happens August 27 at Terminal 5. All dates are here.

MAKING TIME @ FORT MIFFLIN

Making Time is once again throwing a two-day festival in Philadelphia featuring some of the best names in electronic music. Happening September 24 & 25 at Fort Mifflin, Making Time features live and DJ sets from Four Tet, Bicep, Floating Points, Daniel Avery, Yu Su, Omar S, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and lots more.

making time at fort mifflin 2022 loading...

DANIEL AVERY

Daniel Avery will also be playing a few other DJ gigs while in the US for Making Time, including stops in NYC, DC and L.A.

BOB DYLAN

Bob Dylan's Rough & Rowdy Ways tour is headed to the UK and Europe this fall, including shows in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Glasgow and more.

RHETT MILLER / OLD 97'S

Old 97's frontman Rhett Miller will be touring this month in support of his just-announced new solo album. Old 97's are touring, too.

PIANOS BECOME THE TEETH

Pianos Become the Teeth have announced a tour in support of their upcoming new album Drift.

STAND STILL

Long Island emo torch-carriers Stand Still release their second album next week, and have added more dates to the tour supporting it.

SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers have a ton of upcoming tour dates, including their rescheduled East Coast run.

SPRING SUMMER

North Carolina native Jennifer Furches, who has been a touring member with Cass McCombs, Ben Lee, Sea Wolf, Coconut Records and more, makes music on her own as Spring Summer, and is set to release her first album in a decade, T.E.A.R.S., this Friday (7/15). To celebrate, she'll be playing a few US shows this month.