Tour news: Bob Mould, Lykke Li / Grace Ives, Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze), Herb Alpert, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

LYKKE LI / GRACE IVES

Lykke Li will kick off her North American tour supporting new album EYEYE on Monday, September 26 in San Diego. From there, she has a run of dates with Grace Ives, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and two nights at Harlem's historic Apollo Theatre on October 8 & 9. All dates are here. She's also celebrating the 15th anniversary of her debut album by sharing the Autoerotique mix of single "Little Bit":

GLENN TILBROOK (SQUEEZE)

Squeeze frontman Glenn Tilbrook is currently on a solo tour of the US, hitting St. Louis tonight, Nashville, DC, NYC (City Winery on September 30 and October 1), Philly, Boston, Atlanta, and more.

DEAD AND COMPANY

Dead & Company -- the group featuring Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti -- dispelled rumors that their 2022 tour would be their final tour, but have now announced that next's summer’s tour will be.

BIG STAR #1 RECORD TOUR (MEMS REM, DB'S, MORE)

Big Star drummer Jody Stephens will be joined by Chris Stamey (dB's), Mike Mills (REM), Jon Auer (Posies) and Pat Sansone to play #1 Record in full on six East Coast dates this fall celebrating the album's 50th anniversary.

BOB MOULD

Bob Mould is on a solo electric tour right now, playing Houston tonight and Austin on Saturday (9/24). Just because it's just him and his guitar doesn't mean Bob doesn't still get loud, though. Consider yourself warned. Also ahead for Bob: Nashville, Atlanta, Richmond, Asheville, the DC area, and more. H.C. McEntire joins on most dates, all of which are listed here.

MORMOR

After putting out the Heaven's Only Wishful EP in 2018 and the Some Place Else EP in 2019, Toronto art pop artist MorMor has finally announced his debut album, Semblance, due November 4 via Don't Guess. He'll also be touring in early 2023.

HEAVENLY

Heavenly, the '90s-era UK indiepop greats that formed from the ashes of Talulah Gosh, are reissuing all four of their studio albums and to celebrate will be reuniting for London shows in 2023.

HERB ALPERT

Trumpeter, bandleader and A&M Records co-founder Herb Alpert releases his new album Sunny Side of the Street on September 30, and he'll tour for it later this year and into 2023. Dates include Evanston, Atlanta, Knoxville, Vegas, Vancouver, Toronto and more. Head here for all date and check out "Here She Comes" from the new album:

WIZKID

Just months after Burna Boy became the first-ever Nigerian artist to headline Madison Square Garden, Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid has announced that he'll headline the iconic arena.