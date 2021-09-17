Tour news: Bob Mould, Spotlights, L’Rain, Raven, Everything is Terrible!, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

L'RAIN (SUPPORTING BLACK MIDI)

L'Rain has been added to Black Midi's upcoming fall North American tour, which kicks off October 11 in Minneapolis and wraps up with a sold-out show at NYC's Webster Hall on 10/19. Before those dates, L'Rain will play NYC's The Noguchi Museum on September 24 and after the tour plays the BRIC Jazzfest. You can also watch L'Rain's new video for "Find It":

BOB MOULD

Bob Mould's tour got underway Thursday night in Boston and hits NYC tonight at Webster Hall, with dates still to come in DC, Philly Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, and more. Bob recently posted a video where he lets everyone know that ticket holders should check with the venue to make sure they know house rules as far as Covid safety goes, and to let folks know that he and the band would be getting Covid tests every two days to make sure they and the fans are safe. He's also asking everyone, on a personal level, to keep masks on at shows when not actively eating or drinking. All dates are here and watch that video here:

SPOTLIGHTS

Spotlights will be on tour this fall, including October shows in Boston and Clifton, NJ (Dingbatz on 10/11), December shows in Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, St Louis, Chicago, Kansas City, and St Paul. They've also got January 2022 shows in Tarentum Baltimore, Harrisonburg, PHilly and Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 1/9). Head here for all dates.

FOY VANCE

Northern Irish singer Foy Vance has announced the "Signs of Life" North American tour, which begins with two nights at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock on May 6 & 7, and from there hits Philly, the DC area, NYC (Webster Hall on 5/11), Boston, Homer (NY), Toronto, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle, POrtland, and finally Los Angeles (The Regent on 5/31). Head here for all dates and tickets.

SETH HERZOG'S SWEET (SEPTEMBER LINEUP)

The September edition of Seth Herzog's monthly comedy show SWEET happens September 24 at Chelsea Music Hall and guests include Richard Kind, Rachel Feinstein, Rojo Cortez, and very special guest TBA. Tickets are on sale.

HALFNOISE

Halfnoise (aka Paramore's Zac Farro) is gearing up for a new album called Motif, and the first single is the indie-funk-pop of "Two of Us." He's also got release shows in Nashville, Brooklyn, and LA.

RAVEN

British metal vets Raven will be on tour this fall. “After an 18 month covid layoff, we had our 1st show back at the Alcatraz festival 3 weeks ago and we’re firing on all 6 cylinders," says frontman John Gallagher. "Really looking forward to this US run … will be unveiling some more “metal city” songs and dust off a few classics! Also… if you don’t see your city here -hang in as we may well be doing a 2nd leg early in 2022!!!” The tour begins in Louisville, KY on October 20 and includes stops in Columbus, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, San Diego, Tucson, Los Angeles (The Whiskey on 11/7), Portland, Seattle, Clifton, NJ (Dingbatz on 11/17) and Brooklyn (Monarch on 11/18). All dates are here.

SOMERSET THROWER (W/ I AM THE AVALANCHE)

Long Island shoegazy post-hardcore band Somerset Thrower will be opening some Northeast shows for I Am The Avalanche, including Asbury Park's Wonder Bar on October 15 (tickets) and NYC's Brooklyn Monarch on October 17 (tickets).

EVERYTHING IS TERRIBLE!

Everything is Terrible!, the VHS mashup auteurs, will be bringing their latest trashy show, the "Kidz Klub Tour," to cities all over North America in early 2022. The tour starts in Los Angeles (2/3 @ The Lodge Room) and then spreads its stink to San Diego, Denver, Kansas City, Austin, New Orleans, Birmingham, Nashville, Durham, Richmond, Washington, Philly, Brooklyn (early and late shows at The Bell House on 2/26), Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Iowa City, Chicago, Fargo, Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland and more. All dates are here and you can get a taste of the "Kidz Klub Tour" here: