Tour news: Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Baroness, Together Pangea, Yves Tumor, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BARONESS

Baroness have extended their "Your Baroness" tour which features all-request setlists voted on by fans. The five-week 2022 trek begins January 14 in Harrisonburg, VA and wraps up February 19 in Boston. The L.A. show is 1/29 at The Echo and all dates are listed here.

BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS (DON WAS, JAY LANE AND JEFF CHIMENTI)

The Grateful Dead's Bobby Weir & The Wolf Bros (Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti) will release Live In Colorado on February 18 via Third Man, which is their first ever vinyl collection of recorded material. They'll also be heading out on tour in 2022. The run happens in March and performances will also features The Wolfpack along with Barry Sless on pedal steel. Stops include Nashville, Milwaukee, Chicago, Asheville, Pittsburgh, and more. Head here for all dates.

SLEAFORD MODS

Sleaford Mods have announced a spring North American tour which will be their first visit here in five years. There's a BV presale for the NYC show.

GROUPLOVE

Grouplove are playing a one-off NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on February 23, and it's currently the only show on their schedule. "This show happens to land on Hannah’s bday & she’s super weird about celebrating anything so let’s blow it out & bask in all that pisces power," say the band. "It's going to be a very special night."

COHEED & CAMBRIA / SHEER MAG

While Coheed & Cambria haven't made an official announcement about their new album yet, they have announced a 2022 US club tour with Sheer Mag.

TOGETHER PANGEA

Garagey trio Together Pangea will support their new album Dye on tour in 2022. There are a few California dates in January but the tour starts in earnest on March 28 in Albuquerque, and runs through May 1 in Seattle. There's a NYC show at Brooklyn Made on 4/13. All dates are listed here.

WOLF PARADE APOLOGIES TO QUEEN MARY SHOWS

The 2022 edition of Pasadena, CA's Just Like Heaven was announced in June, and includes Wolf Parade, performing their acclaimed 2005 debut Apologies to the Queen Mary in full. The band have now announced two more California shows in May where they'll perform the album.

ANDREW BIRD AND IRON & WINE

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine have announced the "Outside Problems" 2022 co-headlining tour that includes stops at LA’s Greek Theatre on June 15, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on July 24, NYC’s Pier 17 on July 29, and Colorado's Red Rocks on June 22 with Neko Case & Two Dozen.

PRIMUS (WITH BATTLES, BLACK MOUNTAIN, THE BLACK ANGELS)

Primus have extended their 'A Tribute to Kings' tour, where they perform Rush's A Farewell To Kings in addition to a set of their own songs, into 2022. They've added 46 dates which begin in Oklahoma City on April 15, and wrap up June 25 in Las Vegas. Dates through June 3 are with Battles, while Black Mountain join for shows in Edmonton and Vancouver, and The Black Angels join for the West Coast shows that close out the tour.

DANCE WITH THE DEAD/MAGIC SWORD

Synthwave duo Dance With The Dead have announced a new album, Driven To Madness, due January 10, and first single "Sledge" is about as '80s it gets, channelling everything from the decade's film scores to its hair metal. They also announced a tour with fellow synthwavers Magic Sword.

YVES TUMOR

Yves Tumor has announced a 2022 tour, with nearly 50 dates in North America, the UK and Europe. (No NYC or L.A., though.) Head here for all dates.

MIKA

Glammy pop singer MIKA has announced a short North American tour featuring U.S. shows in Boston and NYC (Kings Theatre on 4/5) before heading to Canada for shows in Quebec City, Montreal, Saguenay and Toronto. MIKA's full 2022 schedule is here.

BONNIE RAITT (WITH LUCINDA WILLIAMS & MORE)

Bonnie Raitt will be on the road for much of 2022 in support of her new album, ’Just Like That...’ including dates with Lucinda Williams, Mavis Staples and NRBQ.

BEST COAST / ROSIE TUCKER

Best Coast will be on tour with Rosie Tucker in 2022, with coast to coast dates in January and February.

DAMON ALBARN

In support of his new solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, Damon Albarn will play Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall on January 24. The performance will feature Damon on piano backed by a string section, playing songs from the new album, as well as other songs by Blur, Gorillaz, The Good, The Bad and The Queen, and other solo and collaborative works. This will be his only U.S. solo show in 2022.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME / CAR BOMB

Between The Buried and Me released a new album, Colors II, in August, and they've now announced a North American tour supporting it. The "Human Is Hell Tour '22" runs through February and March, with support from Car Bomb.

BUKU 2022

New Orleans festival BUKU Music + Art Project returns March 25 and 26, and the 2022 edition will feature some of the artists who were booked for the cancelled 2020 edition, including headliner Tyler, the Creator, plus 100 gecs and Taking Back Sunday. The other headliner will be Tame Impala, and the lineup also includes Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, $uicideboy$, Baby Keem, Flo Milli, KennyHoopla, Maxo Kream, Tierra Whack, Porter Robinson, Glass Animals, Trippie Redd, Shygirl, Bas, TroyBoi, Fousheé, and more.

CORDAE

North Carolina rapper Cordae has announced a tour supporting his upcoming album From A Bird's Eye View, which arrives 1/14 via Atlantic. The tour kicks off on February 3 in Dallas, wraps up on March 19 in Sacramento, and hits several other US and Canadian cities in between, with even more TBA.

NUBYA GARCIA

As mentioned, UK jazz great Nubya Garcia is opening part of Khruangbin's US tour. She's also playing Innings Festival, Treefort Festival, and Big Ears Festival, and right around then, she'll play a just-announced headlining NYC show.