Tour news: Bon Iver, Botch, Happy Mondays, Don Toliver, Nappy Nina, Snooper, more

BOTCH

Botch have added more dates to their fall reunion tour, including Atlanta and a second show in Los Angeles. The tour includes two NYC shows at Webster Hall, and all dates are here.

BON IVER

Bon Iver has announced August tour dates, including shows in Duluth, Madison, Missoula, Boise, Seattle, and more. Tickets go on presale on Wednesday (3/1) at 10 AM local time with the password SALEM.

bon-iver loading...

NAS / THE WU-TANG CLAN

New York rap legends Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan went on a co-headlining NY State of Mind tour in 2022, and they're bringing it back later this year for dates in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

THE FLAMING LIPS

The Flaming Lips had already announced a few shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, and now they've announced they'll be doing a full tour for it.

WEEZER W/ MODEST MOUSE, SPOON & MORE

Weezer have announced a big summer tour, which they're calling "Indie Rock Roadtrip!" The 30-show outing runs from June 4 until September 3 in North America, with support from Modest Mouse and Momma on the first leg of dates, Future Islands and Joyce Manor on the second, and Spoon and White Reaper on the third.

HAPPY MONDAYS

Happy Mondays were supposed to play their 1990 album Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches in full at shows in NYC and L.A. in March, but those shows were canceled at some point, with no announcement or explanation. Let's hope they make their way here soon.

SXSW COMEDY LINEUP

The 2023 SXSW Comedy lineup includes The Eric Andre Show, Tim Robinson, Abbi Jacobson, Doug Loves Movies, improv4humans, Maltin on Movies, ASSSSCAT, Patton Oswalt, Todd Barry, James Adomian, and more.

DON TOLIVER

Rapper Don Toliver has tour dates coming up on either side of his appearance at Rolling Loud California this weekend. He'll play Tuesday (2/28) at NYC's Irving Plaza, and he also has shows in Memphis, Dallas, New Orleans, Philly, Milwaukee, Oakland, Kansas City, and more.

BLOC PARTY

Bloc Party will play headlining shows in NYC and DC during their tour with Paramore.

NAPPY NINA

Nappy Nina has a couple upcoming shows on her schedule, hitting Australia this weekend and Brooklyn's Public Records on April 8 with h3ir.

nappy nina public records loading...

SLOW PULP

Slow Pulp announced their signing to ANTI- and released their first single for the label today, and they've got upcoming dates with Pixies, Death Cab and more.

SNOOPER

Nashville band Snooper, who just played Empty Bottle's Music Frozen Dancing, have a few March dates lined up, hitting Atlanta, Birmingham, Huntsville, New Orleans, and Houston.

PROTOMARTYR

Protomartyr seem to about to announce new music, and they'll be touring around appearances at SXSW and Treefort in March. Kelley Deal is still in the live band if you're wondering.

FEEBLE THE HORSE

Pittsburgh band Feeble Little Horse will release Girl With Fish, their first album for Saddle Creek, in May and will hit the road immediately after.

NECROFEST

Necrofest returns to Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus Bar and The Kingsland in June, and the initial lineup includes Spy, Jarhead Fertilizer, Of Feather and Bone, Deterioration, Terminal Nation, Pigs Blood, Brat, Maul, Congealed Putrescence, and more to be announced soon.