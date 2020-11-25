tour news: Bon Iver, Guns N’ Roses, Rolling Loud Miami, more

With measures trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus, tours and festivals are being postponed/canceled left and right. Many have now been rescheduled, too. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category every day for more tour-related news.

MOON CRUSH SOCIALLY-DISTANCED CONCERT VACATION

A new five-day socially-distanced destination event, Moon Crush, has been announced. Slated for April 26 - May 1, 2021 in Miramar Beach, FL, it's set to feature performances from Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, The Revivalists, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Lake Street Drive, Grace Potter, Shovels & Rope, Vintage Trouble, The War and Treaty, and more. Guests, who will be required to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test, can reserve beachfront homes and condos, located near the performance site, where they'll have socially distanced personal viewing areas and have access to contactless food and beverage service. More information, and pre-sale tickets, are available at their site.

BON IVER CANCELS POSTPONED DATES

Bon Iver had been scheduled to play shows in The US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, dates that had already been postponed because of COVID, and have now been cancelled entirely. "As the holiday season approaches," they write, "we have made the difficult decision to cancel our postponed 2020 US & 2021 Australian and New Zealand tour dates. We believe that this is the best preventative action we can take against the continued spread of COVID-19 and may be able to help anyone struggling during this continued global event. Refunds can be accessed by original point of purchase. We look forward to safer days ahead when we can play for you."

GUNS N' ROSES AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND DATES

Earlier this year, Guns N' Roses cancelled their European tour because of COVID. They've now announced a new set of dates for Australia and New Zealand, set to take place fall of of 2021, following their rescheduled summer North American dates.

ROLLING LOUD MIAMI MOVES TO MAY 2021

Rolling Loud Miami has announced new dates for 2021. The fest, which was originally slated to happen in February, is now set for May 7 - 9, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. They're still planning to host original headliners A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone, although the full lineup for the new dates hasn't been confirmed yet. More information and tickets are available on their site.

BOTTLEROCK NAPA 2021 Dates

BottleRock Napa Valley is moving to the weekend of September 3-5, 2021 from their usual Memorial Day Weekend dates, and they plan to announce the full lineup early in 2021. "We are looking forward to bringing back live music to the Napa Valley during this beautiful time of year!," they write in a social media post.