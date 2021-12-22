Tour news: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Rav, Meshuggah, Nothing, Sentinels, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MESHUGGAH RESCHEDULE TOUR WITH TORCHE

Meshuggah have rescheduled their early 2022 tour to the fall. Write the band:

While the ongoing pandemic has been throwing various curve balls on us all the past year, ultimately delaying the completion of the upcoming Meshuggah studio album - there are other concerns that have forced us to make this unfortunate decision. Determining factor is the need to prioritize the physical health of one of the band members who is currently undergoing medical treatment related to a skin condition on his hands, hindering him from rehearsals and from all in all playing his instrument. While we are optimistic for his future recovery we know it will not be possible for him and the band to be ready to perform already in February 2022.

Converge have had to drop off the tour, which also includes Torche. The new NYC date is September 18 at Hammerstein Ballroom. Rescheduled dates are here:

NOTHING

Nothing have rescheduled their December East Coast shows for January, playing Columbus on 1/15, Baltimore on 1/16, and two nights at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 1/17 & 1/18. All dates are with Midwife, and Bambara are also on the Columbus and Baltimore shows. All tour dates are here.

OVERKILL / PRONG

NJ thrash metal vets Overkill and NYC groove metal vets Prong have announced that they're teaming up for a US tour in March 2022.

BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have a few dates lined up for 2022, including the Lake Tahoe Snowjam in January, as well as dates in Salt Lake City, Boston, Detroit and NYC's Palladium Times Square on March 19. All dates are here.

FREDDIE GIBBS

Freddie Gibbs recently announced a spring 2022 tour, the 'Space Rabbit Tour,' running through April, May and June in the US. After quick sell outs of the NYC show (on May 11 at Irving Plaza) and Boston show (on May 18 at Paradise Rock Club), he's added additional dates in both cities.

SCREAMING FEMALES, CATBITE

Screaming Females will be hitting the road in 2022 on a spring tour. They've announced a new run of US dates that will have them out in April and early May. Joining them on select dates will be Philly ska band Catbite, genre-defying electro-rap group GHÖSH, and another Philly band, TVO.

RAV

London-based rapper Rav put out this new single produced by Ant of Atmosphere and featuring Open Mike Eagle, and it's a hazy, psychedelic dose of indie-rap. He's also touring North America in 2022. All dates and tickets (including Knitting Factory Brooklyn on April 26) here.

SENTINELS / BOUNDARIES / VATICAN / 156/SILENCE

Metalcore bands Sentinels, Boundaries, Vatican, and 156/Silence are going on tour together in 2022. All dates (including Asbury Park and Long Island shows) here. Sentinels recently released their new album Collapse By Design on SharpTone Records, Vatican have been dropping new singles since signing to UNFD, and 156/Silence recently put out the Don't Hold Your Breath EP on SharpTone (which we included in a list of the best metalcore of 2021).

LARS FREDERIKSEN (RANCID)

Rancid's Lars Frederiksen will be supporting his To Victory EP on tour in 2022, with spring dates in Scottsdale, Santa Ana, San Diego, Oakland, Chicago, Hamtramck, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cambridge and Garwood, NJ. Comedian Joe Sib opens all shows; West Coast dates are also with DJ Chris Powerhouse and the rest of the tour features Boss Hooligan Soundsystem.

BICEP

Irish electronic duo Bicep returned earlier this year with their highly acclaimed sophomore album (and first full-length in four years), Isles, released on Ninja Tune, and now they're gearing up to tour in support of it in 2022.