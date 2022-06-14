Tour news: Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Giveon, Thrice, Sarah Shook, Anti-Flag, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

50 CENT "GREEN LIGHT GANG" CONCERT VACATION

50 Cent is getting in on the concert vacation craze, hosting "Green Light Gang" from September 22-26, 2022 in Malta. He'll headline but the four-day-four-night event, which will also feature performances by Akon, Fat Joe, Heartless Crew, Jeremih, DJ Premier, Remy Ma, So Solid Crew, Trina and more. Learn more here.

GIVEON / FANA HUES

R&B singer Giveon (who was co-signed by Drake early on and more recently appeared on Justin Bieber's chart-topping "Peaches" alongside Daniel Caesar) will be on tour with Fana Hues this summer, including stops in Manhattan (Radio City Music Hall on 8/19), Brooklyn (Kings Theatre on 8/21), Richmond, Atlanta, Raleigh, Orlando, Miami, Dallas, Austin and more. All dates are here.

BONNIE "PRINCE" BILLY

Will Oldham will be on tour this summer, including stops in Woodstock (Town Hall Theatre on 8/13), San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Big Sir and more.

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS

Amyl and the Sniffers will be back in North America this fall for a tour between Primavera L.A. and Ohana Fest.

SOUNDCLOUD NEXT WAV FESTIVAL

The Soundcloud Next Wav Festival happens Thursday, June 16 at 1896 in Brooklyn (592 Johnson Ave) with a mix of performances, talks and workshops. Live sets include Fivio Foreign, Ice Spice, Jay Bezzy, Girll Codee, and more. All details are here.

CAPTAIN, WE'RE SINKING

Scranton punks Captain, We're Sinking broke up in 2018 but will be reuniting for "one night only" at hometown mini-fest Good Things Are Happening, and the lineup also includes Slingshot Dakota, Valleyheart, James Barrett, Pay For Pain (ex-Tigers Jaw), and more.

THE GET UP KIDS / SPARTA

Influential emo vets The Get Up Kids recently revealed that they'll be performing their classic 1997 debut album Four Minute Mile in full for its 25th anniversary at Riot Fest, and now they announced a full headlining tour that will find them playing the entire album, plus that same year's Woodson EP, with support from fellow emo vets Sparta.

THRICE (MORE THE ILLUSION OF SAFETY SHOWS)

Thrice already revealed that they're playing 2002's The Illusion of Safety in full at Furnace Fest, and now they've added two shows in their home state of California that will find them performing the album as well, at House Of Blues in Anaheim, CA on December 17 & 18.

THURSDAY

Thursday are celebrating the 21st anniversary of their classic 2001 album Full Collapse by playing it live at some shows, the first of which is at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on July 9 with Circa Survive's Anthony Green. That show is now sold out, so they've added a second White Eagle Hall show on July 16. This second show is extra exciting, as it's with Sunny Day Real Estate's Jeremy Enigk and Hundreds of AU, the band featuring Tom Schlatter, who provided the iconic guest vocals on Full Collapse's "Cross Out the Eyes" and "Autobiography of a Nation."

AFROPUNK BROOKLYN

Afropunk is finally back with its first Brooklyn fest since 2019, and the lineup includes Burna Boy, The Roots, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Earl Sweatshirt, Isaiah Rashad, Bartees Strange, Mick Jenkins, BbyMutha, Lucky Daye, and more.

ROLLING LOUD NYC

The 2022 edition of Rolling Loud NYC features Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Future, Busta Rhymes, Pusha T, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Big Sean, Conway the Machine, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tjay, and lots more.

III POINTS 2022

Miami's III Points has announced its 2022 Lineup: LCD Soundsystem, Rosalía, Freddie Gibbs, James Blake, Tycho, The Marías, Homeshake, Shygirl, Andy Stott, Pink Siifu, Flume, Busta Rhymes, A.G. Cook, and more.

BAUHAUS

Bauhaus had to cancel the last two dates of their spring tour -- Denver and Tempe, AZ -- due to an "unforeseen medical issue." The band have announced a new Denver show, and an all-new L.A. show, but Tempe will not be rescheduled.

SOCCER MOMMY

Soccer Mommy's new album Sometimes, Forever is due out later this month (pre-order on limited milky clear vinyl), and having just played Governors Ball on Sunday, she's headed to Europe and the UK for shows with The War on Drugs and HAIM later this month, with a North American headlining tour to follow in November. There hadn't been an NYC date as part of that tour, but now that GovBall is over, she's announced one.

SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers have begin their tour with Joshua Ray Walker on Wednesday in San Antonio and dates include Austin, Houston, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Rockford, Davenport, Minneapolis and Milwaukee. They've also got rescheduled East Coast dates this fall, including NYC's TV Eye on November 3. All dates are here.

ANTI-FLAG

Anti-Flag will be taking ANTIfest on the road in the US and Canada this fall, including stops in Boston, Pittsburgh, Portland, Chicago, Toronto and more TBA. Head here for all dates.

HENRY ROLLINS

The “Good to See You“ spoken word tour has Rollins recounting “the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months.“

CLUTCH / QUICKSAND / HELMET

Clutch have announced a tour with killer support from Helmet and Quicksand, who will be rotating the main support slot nightly, and JD Pinkus of Butthole Surfers is opening all dates too.

JOCKSTRAP

UK duo Jockstrap just announced their debut album and first North American tour.

PREOCCUPATIONS

Canadian band Preoccupations will tour this fall in support of their new album, Arrangements.

THE SOFT MOON

Luis Vasquez will tour for his new Soft Moon album, Exister.

AEON STATION

Aeon Station, aka 3/4 of Wrens, will hit Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, NYC, Boston, Portland, and Seattle on tour this summer.