Tour news: Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Steve Aoki, Protomartyr, Rauw Alejandro, Andrew McMahon, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PROTOMARTYR

While we wait for an announcement on Protomartyr's new album, you can get a preview of some new songs (and older favorites) on their Midwest / West Coast tour that has them out in March, including Austin for SXSW and stops in Columbus, Chattanooga, New Orleans, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Reno, Roise, Denver, Omaha, Davenport and Grand Rapids. All dates here.

protomartyr 2023 usa tour loading...

BONGZILLA

Stoner rock vets Bongzilla are on tour in March, with stops in St Paul, Chicago, Raleigh, Baltimore, Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 4/30 with Wizard Rifle) and more. No show on 4/20, surprisingly. All dates are here.

HELL IN THE HARBOR

Hell in the Harbor is a new metal festival happening Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 & 28, at Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor. It's a two-stage festival, with an open air stage on Market Place and an indoor stage at Baltimore Soundstage. The lineup is very stacked, including Cannibal Corpse, High On Fire, Dying Fetus, Napalm Death, Pig Destroyer, Hulder, Deadguy, Cephalic Carnage, Dwarves, Misery Index, Goatwhore, Undeath, Acid Witch, Sanguisugabogg, and more.

PUSCIFER

Puscifer have a new remix album on the way (get it on black smoke vinyl) and new tour dates.

GORILLA BISCUITS

Gorilla Biscuits have been gradually adding more and more shows to their 2023 schedule, and today they announced some serious bangers.

NOFX

Fat Mike revealed in September that 2023 would be NOFX's last year as a band, and they've now unveiled the first round of U.S. shows of their farewell tour, happening from April through September in various cities.

KEVIN DEVINE & MATT PRYOR

Not only is Kevin Devine gearing up for two sold-out 20th anniversary shows in Brooklyn this month, at which he'll play two entirely different career-spanning sets, he's also teaming up with Matt Pryor for a tour that will find both celebrating the 20th anniversaries of albums.

ANDREW MCMAHON IN THE WILDERNESS

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will support new album Tilt at the Wind No More on tour this year, including festival visits to Bonnaroo, Adjacent and When We Were Young. Andrew will also celebrate the album's release with a special NYC solo show at Rockwood Music Hall on April 4. Head here for all dates.

andrew mcmahon loading...

OTOBOKE BEAVER

Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver have added a second show at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on February 23 with Ratas En Zelo. Their North American tour wraps up in Hawaii after SXSW. All dates are here.

FUCKED UP

Fucked Up release a new album this month and just announced tour dates in both the UK and US.

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA

UMO have added more dates to their North American tour, including a third NYC show.

ALTIN GÜN

Turkish band Altin Gün release their fourth album in March and will be on the road in North America this spring.

NABIL AYERS BOOK TOUR

Nabil Ayers, who is president of Bettars Group US and is the son of jazz/funk great Roy Ayers, is doing a few book dates in support of his acclaimed 2022 memoir My Life in the Sunshine. Dates include Brooklyn and Moscow, ID in January, and Atlanta, Athens, Tuscaloosa, Nashville and Memphis in February. More details are here.

nabil ayers tour loading...

BONNIE "PRINCE" BILLY

Will Oldham is taking Bonnie "Prince" Billy on the road this spring, including shows with Jon Langford and Patricia Wolf. The West Coast tour hits Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Denver and more. Head here for all dates.

RAUW ALEJANDRO

Rauw Alejandro has shared more details of his 2023 World Tour with Jabbawockeez, including venues for all previously announced cities. There are NYC-area shows at Prudential Center on March 23 and Barclays Center on March 24. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local time.

WORST PARTY EVER / OOLONG / OGBERT THE NERD

Worst Party Ever will be out with Oolong and Ogbert the Nerd for a few shows in March: Boston, Philly and Brooklyn (Elsewhere Zone One on 3/19). They've also got Japan dates:

STEVE AOKI

Before he becomes the first superstar DJ on the moon, Steve Aoiki will be spinning on Earth, specifically North America, in February and March with Timmy Trumpet, Slushii, and more. The tour includes a NYC stop at Terminal 5 on March 16 with Kaaze and Juuku. All dates are here.

steve aoki tour poster loading...

DOUGIE POOLE

NYC country artist Dougie Poole‘s ‘The Rainbow Wheel of Death‘ is out February 24 via Wharf Cat and he'll be on tour not long after.

DON FLEMONS

The "American Songster" (and former Carolina Chocolate Drops member) Dom Flemons has announced a new album, Traveling Wildfire, and a tour.