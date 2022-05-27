Tour news: Born Ruffians, Short Fictions, Horse Jumper of Love, Fishbach, more

BORN RUFFIANS

Long-running Canadian indie band Born Ruffians are on tour starting next week, with hows in Chicago, Omaha, Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Portland, Vancouver, Winnipeg, and more. They'll also be at this year's POP MOntreal festival. All dates are here and listen to new single “Don’t Fight The Feeling” below.

BAUHAUS

Bauhaus canceled Wednesday night's show in Denver just before doors were set to open, and they've also canceled tonight's show in Tempe due to an ”unforeseen medical issue” they say is not Covid-related.

HORSE JUMPER OF LOVE

Boston indie rock band Horse Jumper of Love have added more dates to their summer tour, with shows in Birmingham, Vancouver, Kansas City, Brooklyn (Market Hotel on 8/12 with Babehoven), Philly, and Cambridge. Check out their full tour schedule here.

ALEXISONFIRE ADD THE FALL OF TROY, ELLIOTT, AND METZ TO TOUR

Alexisonfire have just added three pretty amazing openers to their North American tour, including the reunited Elliott, who are performing 'False Cathedrals' in full on these dates

SHORT FICTIONS

Pittsburgh's Short Fictions release their new album Every Moment of Every Day next month and will be on tour in July starting at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on 7/28. From there they hit Philly, DC, Dallas, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and more.

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE

Animal Collective were scheduled to be wrapping up a run of US dates with Spirit of the Beehive in late May and early June, but they've cancelled the remainder of their shows this month and next after Avey Tare and Deakin contracted Covid. "Hey everyone," they write. "It happened. Covid hit us and hit us hard. It sucks."

FISHBACH

Parisian musician Fishbach will support her second album, Avec les yeux, with a short North American tour that includes two NYC shows: The Sultan Room on June 5 with SUO and Nyssa and TV Eye on June 8 with cumgirl8 and Mary Jane Dumphe. From there she heads to Canada for shows in Gatineau, Montreal, and Toronto. Head here for all dates and check out a few songs below.

SUMMERSTAGE ADDITIONS

SummerStage unveiled its 2022 lineup of free shows in parks throughout NYC's five boroughs last month, and they've announced a few additions. New shows include Action Bronson (on June 25 in Flushing Meadows Corona Park); Helado Negro, Silvana Estrada, Doris Anahi, Jacks Haupt, and a screening of Mija (on August 3 in Central Park); and Skip Marley (on September 26 in Central Park).