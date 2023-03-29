Tour news: Botch, Skrillex, Gorilla Biscuits, Red Fang, Kid Koala, Venom Inc, more

GENERATIONALS

New Orleans duo Generationals will be touring in support of their new album Heatherhead this fall, with stops in Austin, SLC, Boise, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Philly, NYC (Racket on 10/13), their hometown and more. Head here for all dates.

SKRILLEX

Skrillex's 2023 schedule is mostly festivals, but he did just announce a show at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 29. You can also catch him at Something in the Water, Primavera Sound and more.

BOTCH

Botch, who recently played their first proper shows in over two decades and will tour the US this fall, have now announced their first European dates in 23 years, stopping in the Netherlands and Germany ahead of their appearance at France's Hellfest.

DRAIN TOUR OPENERS (DRUG CHURCH, GEL, MSPAINT, MORE)

Drain have revealed the openers for their upcoming headlining tour, and they've got a lot of really good bands lined up for this, including Drug Church, Gel, MSPAINT, Magnitude, Restraining Order, Combust, Gumm, Torena, and Outta Pocket, varying by date.

KID KOALA

Turntablist, producer, artist, and author Kid Koala said that he couldn't wait to "get working on the stage production" for his new album and board game, Creatures of the Late Afternoon, when he announced it in December. It's due out in April, and he's now announced a North American tour supporting it.

BETTYE LAVETTE

Bettye LaVette will be touring in support of her upcoming self-titled album.

RED FANG

Ahead of their tour with Clutch and Dinosaur Jr, Red Fang will play two Northeast shows: Boston's The Sinclair on July 19 and NYC's Gramercy Theatre on July 20. All dates are here.

UNWED SAILOR

Pacific Northwest band Unwed Sailor, featuring John Ford (Roadside Monument and Pedro the Lion), have announced spring tour dates, including Little Rock, Tulsa, St. Louis, Chicago, Columbus, Brooklyn (The Kingsland on 5/31), Philly, Atlanta, Knoxville, and more.

VENOM INC / ENFORCED / ACID WITCH

Venom Inc have lined up summer dates with Acid Witch and Enforced. Also: Exhumed will join on Southwest shows, and Wormwitch will be along for the ride in Seattle, SLC, Cheyenne and Denver.

ESSENCE FEST

Essence Festival of Culture has announced the initial lineup for its 2023 edition, happening on June 29-July 3 in New Orleans. This year's evening concert series at Caesars Superdome features Lauryn Hill (playing a set celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill), Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri, DJ Spinderella, Wizkid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniels, and more.

ACTION BRONSON

Action Bronson has added a fifth show to his Le Poisson Rouge live-band residency, happening May 1. The other four shows are sold out.

GORILLA BISCUITS

Punk greats Gorilla Biscuits have added "The Texas Weekend" to their busy 2023 schedule, where they'll play: Dallas on June 22 with Bitter End, Ozone and Urn; Austin on June 23 with Bitter End, Raw Brigade, Mugger and User Unauthorized; and San Antonio on June 24 with Raw Brigade, Will to Live and Future Shock. Head here for all dates.

THE SUICIDE MACHINES

Detroit ska-punk heroes The Suicide Machines are gearing up for some shows this year, including newly-announced headlining gigs in Boston and NYC with support from Bad Cop/Bad Cop and The Homeless Gospel Choir.

POWER TRIP FESTIVAL

Goldenvoice is putting on a new hard rock and heavy metal festival called Power Trip (which seems like a reference to their 2016 classic rock fest Desert Trip, not the Texas crossover thrash band, who do not sound amused), and the lineup isn't out yet, but multiple bands have teased their appearances, including Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Tool.