Tour news: Boy Harsher, Mapache, Kill Lincoln, NRBQ, Gruesome, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BOY HARSHER (OPENING FOR DANNY ELFMAN)

Boy Harsher are on tour as we speak, making their way across Europe, but will be back in North America for dates this fall, including opening for Danny Elfman at this two Hollywood Bowl shows just before Halloween. Head here for all dates.

DANNY ELFMAN

“I promise it will be insane! Same show as Coachella but with MUCH MORE added," Danny Elfman says of his two Hollywood Bowl shows in October. "More songs from Boingo, more songs from Big Mess, and more film score highlights.“

RILEY GALE & FRIENDS DAY VOL 2

Last year, the family of late Power Trip frontman Riley Gale launched the Riley Gale Foundation "to aid, assist, and help LGBTQ+ organizations, animal welfare programs, and mental health initiative," and along with the launch, they presented the first edition of Riley Gale & Friends Day. The first edition had to be smaller than they wanted due to COVID, but now, almost exactly one year later, they're presenting Riley Gale & Friends Day Vol. 2 at Dallas' The Studio at the Factory this Saturday (8/27). This one's a bigger benefit show with fellow Texas hardcore/metal bands Frozen Soul, Judiciary, Semantix, and more TBA.

KILL LINCOLN / ABRASKADABRA

Kill Lincoln and Abraskadabra have added dates in DC and Asbury Park (10/23 @ The Saint with Thirsty Guys) surrounding a previously announced Connecticut show with Folly.

attachment-kill-lincoln-abraskadabra loading...

SURPRISE CHEF

Australian psych/jazz/soul group Surprise Chef have announced their first North American tour which will kick off at Desert Daze and head East.

SARA BAREILLES

Singer, songwriter, Broadway performer and Girls5Eva star Sara Bareilles will be performing at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on October 6 as a benefit for Pace Women’s Justice Center.

sara BAREILLES loading...

SAM AMIDON & MARC RIBOT

Sam Amidon and Marc Ribot have worked together a few times over the years, and have just announced their first tour together as a duo.

GRUESOME / IMMORTAL BIRD / CARTILAGE

Death metal greats Gruesome will be on on the road this fall for West Coast dates with Immortal Bird and Cartilage. "It's been way too long since we've played the Western US, so we're very pumped for this opportunity to answer the twisted prayers of all the Death worshippers out here," says Gruesome's Matt Harvey. "Expect a full auditory assault and prepare your necks!” Dates kick off September 29 in Portland and run through October 15 in Sacramento.

NRBQ

Long-running and cultishly loved rock band NRBQ will be on tour in November and December, including shows in DC, Long Island, MA, TV and more. The closest they get to NYC is Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on 12/10. Head here for all dates.

DREAMWELL / GLASSING / SUNFLO'ER / LESSER GLOW

Fans of everything from screamo to metalcore to black metal, take note of Dreamwell's upcoming tour that includes dates with Glassing, Sunflo'er, and Lesser Glow. All four will play the Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus on September 5.

MAPACHE

Mapache, who released new album Roscoe's Dream earlier this summer, have announced "some slightly last minute dates around the U.S." Stops include Las Vegas, Boulder, Minneapolis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, DC, Brooklyn (Brooklyn Made on 10/15), Nashville, and more.