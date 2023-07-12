Tour news: boygenius, 100 gecs, Lil Tracy, Carin León, Haim, DeVotchKa, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

LIL TRACY / FISH NARC / HI-C

Emo-rap pioneer (and frequent collaborator of the late Lil Peep) Lil Tracy has announced a headlining tour with support from his fellow GothBoiClique member Fish Narc as well as Hi-C. The tour hits Brooklyn at Warsaw on September 15.

CARIN LEÓN

Carin León has been called "one of the most prominent and influential figures in Regional Mexican music today, known for his rich storytelling and dazzling instrumental skills" (Billboard), and he has just announced a North American arena tour in support of his new album Colmillo de Leche. Tickets are on sale now. All dates (including Newark's Prudential Center on October 6) here.

THE STATE

Sketch comedy troupe The State are reuniting in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their '90s MTV sketch series. It's unclear whether all of The State are involved, but the promo video and art for the tour specifically names David Wain, Ken Marino, Michael Ian Black, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, Joe Lo Truglio, Kevin Allison, and Michael Patrick Jann. (The three other members are Michael Showalter, Robert Ben Garant, and Todd Holoubek.) The "Breakin' Hearts & Dippin' Balls Tour" is currently "one night only" in Denver but that promo videos notes if it "goes great it's gonna be fucking everywhere!"

JUNIOR H

One of the rising stars of the corridos tumbados movement, Junior H has announced his "Sad Boyz" US tour coming up in the fall.

TESSERACT / INTERVALS / UNPROCESSED / ALLUVIAL / THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS

Progressive metal/djent band TesseracT have announced their new album War of Being, due September 15, along with a tour, and it's worth getting there early to see the great Callous Daoboys, who are on first of five. All dates and tickets (including NYC's Irving Plaza on October 13) here. Tickets on sale Friday (7/14). You can also get the new TesseracT album on limited-to-500 red vinyl.

WEEDEATER

Permastoned sludge metal veterans Weedeater will return to the road in August and September for a run of East Coast/Midwest dates, with support on most shows from King Parrot.

EAGLES

Classic rock icons Eagles are saying farewell this fall with The Long Goodbye "final tour" with Steely Dan. The tour kicks off in NYC on September 7 at Madison Square Garden and due to "overwhelming demand," they've added a second MSG show.

HAIM

HAIM are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Days Are Gone, with a new picture disc vinyl LP and a special show where they'll play it front-to-back on July 19 at new L.A. venue The Bellwether (the third of three shows HAIM are playing there).

YUSSEF DAYES

UK jazz drummer Yussef Dayes releases his debut solo album, Black Classical Music, in September, and will be touring this fall.

KAYTRAMINÉ (KAYTRANADA & AMINÉ)

Kaytraminé, aka Kaytranada and Aminé, have announced a tour in support of their self-titled debut album, marking their first trek as a duo.

DRUGDEALER

Michael Collins will be taking Drugdealer on the road this fall across the US and Canada, and will be joined at various stops along the way by Jackson Macintosh, Immaterial Possession, and Healing Potpourri.

DEVOTCHKA

DeVotchKa have announced a short run of East Coast dates in September, hitting Philly, NYC (Racket on 9/8), and Stone Ridge, NY.

BOYGENIUS

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus will be playing their biggest boygenius headline shows this fall, including NYC's Madison Sqaure Garden. They've just added a second Boston show on September 26 at MGM Music Hall (the 9/25 show is sold out). Fan presale starts Thursday, July 13 at 10 AM with code COOLABOUTIT.

100 GECS

100 gecs have canceled their fall European tour, saying "we’re physically and mentally worn out" but that they'll "be back soon." They will, however, open for boygenius at Hollywood Bowl.

FRANKIE COSMOS

Frankie Cosmos has announced a fall tour with support from Good Morning. The tour kicks off in September, spanning the East Coast, Midwest, and South.

DON GIOVANNI RECORDS 20TH ANNIVERSARY EXPO

Don Giovanni Records will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Philadelphia expo featuring concerts and a record/book/art fair. The Don Giovanni Records 20th Anniversary Expo happens on October 6-7 at First Unitarian Church with Tenement, Laura Stevenson, Mikey Erg, and more.

PLAYBOI CARTI

Playboi Carti has announced a headlining arena tour, dubbed the "Antagonist Tour," with support from Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang, who are all signed to Carti's Opium Records. The world tour hits London, Paris, Berlin, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, and much more.

EARL SWEATSHIRT

Earl Sweatshirt will celebrate his major label debut's 10th anniversary in LA, Chicago, NYC, and London.

LAUREL HALO

Laurel Halo has announced a new album, Atlas, and a tour including Europe/UK shows in September and US shows in November.

PLANTASIA SHOWS

In tribute to Mort Garson‘s 1976 cult classic LP Mother Earth's Plantasia, special shows are happening in NYC and Chicago in September, featuring Laraaji, Angel Bat Dawid, Alex Zhang Hungtai, Natural Information Society, and more.

Check our Tour Dates category for more.