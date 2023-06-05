Tour news: Braid, J. Robbins, The Alarm, Here Lies Love, Signals Midwest, Wombo, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BRAID OPENERS (J. ROBINS, OCEANATOR, SIGNALS MIDWEST, MORE)

Braid will be on their reunion tour this summer and they've announced who they'll be taking out with them, including Gladie & Small Mess, J. Robbins & Oceanator (including Music Hall of Williamsburg on 7/15), Signals Midwest, 84 Tigers, and Recover.

braid 2023 tour loading...

BRIAN ENO

Brian Eno has not played that many concerts in the 50 years since he left Roxy Music, but he's just announced his first-ever solo tour, which happens this fall. It's called "Ships across Europe" and is built around his 2016 album The Ship but will include works from other records, and he'll be backed by the Baltic Sea Philharmonic (with conductor Kristjan Järvi), the actor Peter Serafinowicz, and longtime Eno collaborators Leo Abrahams and Peter Chilvers.

MELVINS / BORIS

Boris and Melvins are teaming up for the "Twins of Evil tour" this fall, where they will each be playing a classic album in full. Boris will perform 2002's Heavy Rocks and Melvins will play 1991's Bullhead. The seven-week tour also has Mr. Phylzzz opening all dates.

HERE LIES LOVE

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's acclaimed, immersive disco musical about the life of Imelda Marcos, Here Lies Love, will make its Broadway debut this month with previews starting June 17 at Broadway Theatre. Tickets are on sale.

HIP HOP 50 LIVE @ YANKEE STADIUM

Celebrations of 50 years of hip hop have been rolling out all year, and here's a big one right where it started, in The Bronx, from Live Nation, Mass Appeal, and the New York Yankees. Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium happens on Friday, August 11 at Yankee Stadium. Leading the lineup is Run-DMC, doing what's billed as a "Bottom of the Ninth...The Walk-Off!" set, featuring Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and many, many more.

PUNK ISLAND 2023

Punk Island has announced the lineup and location for its 2023 edition, which happens June 18 at American Veterans Memorial Pier in Brooklyn. The lineup includes Mikey Erg, Choked Up, Chemical X, Prostitution, Rebelmatic, Apes of the State, and more.

ROLLING LOUD MIAMI

Rolling Loud Miami has added Anuel AA and El Alfa to its 2023 lineup, happening on July 21-23 at Hard Rock Stadium. The additions are the first reggaeton and dembow artists, respectively, to be featured at the festival. Anuel AA will perform on Friday (7/21) and El Alfa on Saturday (7/22).

HOW DID THIS GET MADE?

Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael's long-running movie podcast How Did This Made? will be back on the East Coast in August for the first time since the pandemic.

JOHN OLIVER / SETH MEYERS

With the Writers Strike still going with no end in sight, both John Oliver and Seth Meyers be doing stand-up tours this summer, and are playing an NYC show together.

TREVOR NOAH

Trevor Noah is in the midst of his year-long "Off the Record" tour, and he's just expanded it even further with additional dates in NYC (nine nights at Beacon Theatre), Oakland, San Francisco, and Seattle, now going through March 2024.

ESHU TUNE (HANNIBAL BURESS)

Ahead of his new album coming later this year, Eshu Tune, the musical alter ego of comedian Hannibal Buress, has released a new single. He also has a few tour dates coming up.

NOTHING.NOWHERE / SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY / STATIC DRESS

Emo-pop/emo-rap artist nothing,nowhere. embraced some heavier music on his new album Void Eternal, which features contributions from modern metalcore torch-carriers SeeYouSpaceCowboy and Static Dress, and now he's announced a tour with support from both of those bands, plus Texas rap-metalcore band UnityTX.

WOMBO (OPENING FOR BULLY)

Louisville band Wombo release their new EP Stab this week, and will be on the road opening for Bully in September, including stops in Minneapolis, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philly, DC and more.

OLD 97'S / DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS

Both Old-97's and Drive-By Truckers have headline tours this year, and they'll join up in NYC for a big show at The Rooftop at Pier 17.

MIKE PETERS (THE ALARM)

The Alarm release their new album Forwards next week, and will be in NYC for two shows at Gramercy Theatre on June 23 & 24. While here, frontman Mike Peters will do a solo in-store performance at Rough Trade on June 22 where he'll be signing copies of the new LP too. The show is free but you do need to claim tickets.

IS FOR LOVERS FESTIVAL

Hawthorne Heights’ nostalgia-heavy emo festival series Is For Lovers expanded to nine cities this year, and they announced the lineups of the last three -- in Utah, California, and Massachusetts.

PARK CITY SONG SUMMIT 2023

Utah music festival and wellness event Park City Song Summit is returning for its 2023 edition on September 7-9 in Park City. The unique event includes conversations, workshops, and songwriter rounds in addition to live performances, and the lineup features The Grateful Dead's Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Joy Oladokun, JD Souther, Grandmaster Flash, Brittney Spencer, Matisyahu, and more.

MTAMB FESTIVAL (SKY FERREIRA)

We're still waiting for news on Masochism, Sky Ferreira's long-anticipated follow-up to 2013's Night Time, My Time, but after announcing her first live dates of 2023, she's now announced her first NYC show in years. It happens on July 2 at Knockdown Center, when she headlines the MTA music festival and Minty Boi-presented MTAMB Festival.

MATHCORE INDEX FESTIVAL

Mathcore Index is one again throwing a NYC edition of its Mathcore Index Fest, and this one will be headlined by the back-in-action mathgrinders The Sawtooth Grin, who released their genuinely great comeback album Good. last year. The fest happens on July 22 at Trans-Pecos and also features Thin, The Sound That Ends Creation, Mico, Sunflo'er, Under The Pier, and more TBA.

