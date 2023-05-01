Tour news: Brandi Carlile, Weyes Blood, Ray LaMontagne, Metronomy, Derrick Hodge, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

WEYES BLOOD

Weyes Blood has added more dates to her In Holy Flux: Unleashed Tour, including several West Coast dates and a hometown show at the Greek Theatre in L.A. co-headlining with Perfume Genius. The new dates come in addition to her upcoming shows supporting Beck and Phoenix in the fall that include NYC's Madison Square Garden on September 9. All tour dates are here.

BRANDI CARLILE

Brandi Carlile has added several shows to her upcoming headlining tour, including new dates in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Alabama, and more. She's added an NYC area show on July 22 at Tilles Center in Brookville, NY, on Long Island. All dates are here.

AEROSMITH/THE BLACK CROWES

After 50 years as a band, Aerosmith have announced their farewell tour with support from The Black Crowes on all dates.

THUNDERCAT

Fresh off his first new single in three years, Thundercat has announced his "In Yo Girl's City" Tour going down in the fall.

METRONOMY

Metronomy's North American tour kicks off NYC on Tuesday at Avant Gardner with Mother Mary opening, and they've also got Desire joining them in Canada and Glüme in Chicago, Denver and Oakland. Just ahead of the tour, Desire and Glüme released a covers of Metronomy songs from their album Small World. Check it out:

KING KRULE

King Krule announced a world tour supporting his upcoming LP Space Heavy, kicking off over the summer.

TOM ODELL

UK singer-songwriter Tom Odell announced his largest North American tour to date supporting new album Best Day Of My Life. The tour includes festival sets at Bottlerock, Lollapalooza, and Osheaga, plus stops in Philadelphia, Columbus, Nashville, Salt Lake City, Seattle, NYC (October 10 at Brooklyn Steel) and more.

RYLEY WALKER & BILL MACKAY

The duo of Ryley Walker and Bill MacKay have announced their first shows together in five years: two nights in Chicago on July 27 and 28 at Judson & Moore (with Jake Acosta opening night 2), and one night in Brooklyn on July 30 at Union Pool with opener Wendy Eisenberg. Tickets are on sale now.

DERRICK HODGE

Jazz bassist Derrick Hodge -- who's a member of R+R=NOW and the Robert Glasper Experiment, and frequent collaborator of Common, Maxwell, and more -- is taking on a Blue Note Jazz Club from May 11-14 with early and late shows all four nights. He'll also perform at Napa, CA's Blue Note Jazz Festival, plus City Winery Pittsburgh and City Winery St. Louis, all supporting his 2020 album Color of Noize. All dates are here.

RAY LAMONTAGNE

Ray LaMontagne announced his "Just Passing Through" tour, kicking off September 6 in Atlanta. The tour includes stops in Nashville, Asheville, Boston, Rochester, Milwaukee, Winnipeg, Spokane, San Francisco, and more. NYC-area stops are set for September 12 at Capitol Theatre in Port Chester and September 21 at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.

TANGERINE DREAM

Tangerine Dream have announced their first North American tour in a decade.

ELECTRIC HOT TUNA

Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady are plugging in for the last time, with what they're calling their final electric tour happening this fall.

ANN WILSON (HEART)

Heart's Ann Wilson will be out on tour with her band Tripsitter this summer, including shows in Toronto, Nashville, Kansas City, Syracuse and more.

'NIGHT OUT' PRIDE 2023 @ KNOCKDOWN CENTER

Pitchfork and them are presenting a "Night Out" party at Knockdown Center celebrating Pride Week 2023, featuring performances by Lido Pimienta, Pom Pom Squad, and Zebra Katz, with Tinashe headlining.

