Tour news: Bruce Springsteen, Early James, Tank & The Bangas, Papercuts, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band added a few UK dates to their 2023 tour, including Edinburgh, Birmingham, and two London shows as part of Hyde Park's BST series. North American dates include NYC shows at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center. All dates are here.

GWAR

GWAR are touring their new documentary This is GWAR this month, and will be on a fall live tour including Halloween in NYC.

PARAMORE

Paramore have announced their first outing since 2018, surrounding festival dates at When We Were Young and ACL Fest.

EARLY JAMES

Alabama singer/songwriter Early James' Dan Auerbach-produced sophomore album Strange Time To Be Alive arrives in August via Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label, and in addition to upcoming shows opening for The Black Keys, James also added headlining dates, including Brooklyn's Union Pool on October 25. All dates here.

JONATHAN RICHMAN

Jonathan Richman and drummer Tommy Larkins will be on tour this fall.

ANGEL DU$T / ONE STEP CLOSER

Angel Du$t and One Step Closer have added a few shows around their previously announced tour with Movements, with stops in Milwaukee, Chicago, Pensacola, Little Rock and Memphis. The dates with Movement include a NYC show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 9.

BIKINI KILL

After cancelling some shows in June because of multiple Covid cases in their touring party, Bikini Kill have again been forced to postpone dates after a member tested positive.

PAPERCUTS

Supporting new album Past Life Regression, Jason Quever will be taking Papercuts on a short West Coast tour in August, including shows with The Umbrellas, Chime School, Foamboy, and The Reds, Pinks and Purples.

THE UMBRELLAS

In addition to dates with Papercuts, San Francisco indiepop band The Umbrellas will also be playing shows with Fucked up and Bush Tetras. All dates are here.

NO DEVOTION / THURSDAY

Geoff Rickly's band No Devotion began a short US tour with Sunny Day Real Estate's Jeremy Enigk at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on Monday (7/11), one day before they announced their new album No Oblivion, but they sadly had to cut the tour short. Following that news came the news that Geoff's other band Thursday had to postpone the Full Collapse 21st anniversary show that was scheduled for Saturday (7/16) at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall to August 25. More info here.

IAN SWEET

Ian Sweet just released a new EP and will be on tour this summer.

LEFT TO DIE

Left To Die, which features former Death members Terry Butler and Rick Rozz, are playing songs from two of Death's classic albums on tour now.

ZACH BRYAN

One of country music's biggest rising stars at the moment is Zach Bryan, who released American Heartbreak this year and is on tour on Charles Wesley Godwin.

CALEB CAUDLE

Singer/songwriter Caleb Caudle will release his new album Forsythia on October 7 via Soundly Music, and here's the rustic, bluesy lead single "Crazy Wayne." Caleb's also touring, including a NYC show at City Winery Loft on 10/23.

TANK & THE BANGAS & FRIENDS RESIDENCY AT BLUE NOTE

Tank & The Bangas are playing a residency at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club on November 11-13 and 18-20. Friends will be joining them, details TBA.