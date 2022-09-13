Tour news: Built to Spill, New Pornographers, Flo Milli, Bartees Strange, Bulldozer, more

BUILT TO SPILL

Having just released their terrific new album When the Wind Forgets Your Name, indie rock icons Built to Spill are on the road in the south as we speak, and have just announced West Coast dates for the fall, including Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Pioneertown and more. All dates are here; check out the band's new video for reggae tinged album standout, "Rocksteady."

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS

Canadian greats The New Pornographers played their albums Mass Romantic and Twin Cinema in full on East Coast dates late last year, and now they've announced they'll do the same on the West Coast. The lineup will be AC Newman, Dan Bejar, Joe Seiders, John Collins, Kathryn Calder, Neko Case, and Todd Fancey, and cities getting two-night, two-album stays include Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Solana Beach. Head here for all dates.

SUEDE / MANIC STREET PREACHERS

Suede, who haven't toured North America since 1997, and Manic Street Preachers (not since 2015) are teaming up for US and Canadian dates this fall.

WEYES BLOOD

Weyes Blood‘s highly anticipated follow-up to Titanic Rising is out in November and she'll tour for it next year.

LOW

Low have dropped off this weekend's Primavera Sound fest and the upcoming Death Cab for Cutie tour as Mimi Parker continues her cancer treatment. Warpaint replace them at Primavera, and Thao and Real Estate have joined the Death Cab tour.

BIG THIEF

Big Thief announced a new run of dates supporting their fantastic new album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, including NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

BRIGHT EYES

Bright Eyes will be on the road in North America starting in mid-November after their sets at When We Were Young Festival, and have added a new NYC show.

YEAH YEAH YEAHS

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' first album in nine years is out later this month, and they have shows supporting it this month too, including an intimate new Chicago date.

BARTEES STRANGE

Bartees Strange, who just played Afropunk, has added more tour dates this fall, including Philadelphia, DC, Toronto, and Montreal. The shows are with Pom Pom Squad and Spring Silver, and Bartees' tour also includes NYC shows at Elsewhere (11/15) and Bowery Ballroom (11/16). Head here for all dates.

FLO MILLI

Flo Milli just announced her first North American tour last week, and already sold out the NYC show at Bowery Ballroom. She's now added a second NYC show at the decidedly bigger Irving Plaza on October 24.

ROBERT GLASPER

Robert Glasper has detailed his upcoming "Robtober" residency at NYC's Blue Note, including themed runs, special guests (Yasiin Bey, Terrace Martin) and more.

PARAMORE

Paramore have been teasing a new album for a while now, and it seems like the day when it's officially announced is finally almost here. While we wait for news, they've announced new L.A. shows.

THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE

Leading up to their appearance at The Fest 20 in Florida, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die are heading out on an East Coast tour with support from Stay Inside.

BIG EARS 2023

Knoxville's Big Ears festival has announced its 2023 lineup which includes Amadou & Mariam, Devendra Banhart, Andrew Bird, Grouper, Charles Lloyd, Arooj Aftab, The Weather Station, Kevin Morby, Makaya McCraven, Vijay Iyer, John Zorn, and lots more.

STAGECOACH 2023

Coachella's country music cousin Stagecoach returns for its 15th year in 2023 with headliners Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, and Kane Brown, plus Tyler Childers, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Morgan Wade, Melissa Etheridge, Nelly, and more.

BULLDOZER

Reunited Italian black/speed/thrash metal band Bulldozer will be visiting the U.S. for a rare tour dubbed "40 Years of Wrath."Their debut album on Roadrunner Records, The Day of Wrath, was released in 1985, so not quite the 40th anniversary of that, but the band has been around since 1980. Not surprisingly, a bunch of the band members are new since they first reunited in 2008, but original member Alberto Contini aka AC Wild is still the frontman, along with original member Andy Panigada on guitar. Virginia's Deceased, Missouri's Ares Kingdom and the much newer South Carolina band Demiser -- all bands who play a mix of thrash and other metal genres -- are along for the old school ride. The NYC show is at Saint Vitus on 11/11 and all dates are here:

UMBRA VITAE (J BANNON)

Converge frontman J. Bannon's death metal-inspired band, Umbra Vitae -- which also features Wear Your Wounds' Mike McKenzie (also of The Red Chord and more) and Sean Martin (also ex-Hatebreed and more), plus bassist Greg Weeks (The Red Chord, Labor Hex, etc) and drummer Jon Rice (ex-Job for a Cowboy, Uncle Acid, etc) -- have announced their debut live shows.

BIKINI KILL

Bikini Kill had to postpone many dates of their July tour as a member tested positive for Covid, and now they've announced rescheduled dates, and one new show as well.

WILD NOTHING

Wild Nothing will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their sophomore album Nocturne on a five-night tour in November.

SAINTSENECA / YOWLER

Folk rock band Saintseneca have announce fall dates with Yowler beginning 10/20 in Fort Wayne and including stops in Milwaukee, Chicago, Columbus, DC, Brooklyn (10/26 at The Sultan Room), Philly, Haddon Heights (NJ) and Pittsburgh. Head here for all dates.

NA-KEL SMITH (NYC WITH ELUCID AND FATBOI SHARIF)

Odd Future and Earl Sweatshirt collaborator Na-Kel Smith has a few tour dates on the horizon, including Oakland, Chicago and NYC's Bowery Union on 10/29 with ELUCID and Fatboi Sharif.

A VULTURE WAKE (ALL'S CHAD PRICE) / COUNTERPUNCH

A Vulture Wake, the new-ish band fronted by former ALL vocalist Chad Price, are on tour now in support of their new Animal EP with Counterpunch along with them. They play Detroit tonight and will hit Brooklyn at The Kingsland on 9/19 with Chilton and Izkyra.

AGENT ORANGE

Surf punk greats Agent Orange, still led by singer-guitarist Mike Palm, will be on tour this fall, with stops in St Louis, Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Columbus, Burlington, New Haven, Brooklyn (Saint Vitus on 10/13), Asbury Park (The Saint on 10/14), Pittsburgh, Tulsa, Dallas and more. All dates are here.

DEER TICK

Deer tick have announced a few December dates with Izzy Heltai.