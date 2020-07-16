tour news: Burger Boogaloo, The Tallest Man on Earth, Treefort Fest, more

With measures trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus, tours/festivals through spring (and into summer and the fall) are being postponed/cancelled left and right. Many have now been rescheduled, too. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category every day for more tour-related news.

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH TOUR POSTPONED TO 2021

Tallest Man on Earth's August dates -- which were rescheduled from earlier this year -- have been officially pushed back until spring 2021. The dates begin with a stop at New Haven, CT's College Street Music Hall on March 4, then hit NYC's Webster Hall on March 9th and 10th. Courtney Marie Andrews also joins the tour through March 11th. You can view the dates below.

BURGER BOOGALOO 2020 CANCELLED, RESCHEDULED FOR 2021

Burger Records' Burger Boogaloo was initially rescheduled from July 11 & 12 until Halloween weekend (October 31 & November 1st), but, as of this week, the 2020 edition has been officially cancelled. It's now been rescheduled until July 10-11, 2021.

The fest's lineup for this year included acts such Circle Jerks, Bikini Kill, Plastic Bertrand, Pansy Division, and others, including host, John Waters. Thankfully, everyone will be returning for the 2021 dates as well.

The label's statement on the postponement continues,

As we await the return of live music during these trying times, we hope that the passion and sense of belonging that Burger Boogaloo attendees have fostered can continue to flourish through peaceful support for the Black Lives Matter movement and other communities whose struggles deserve to be heard.

TREEFORT 2020 CANCELLED, 2021 DATES ANNOUNCED

This year's Treefort Fest was initially meant to take place from March 25-29, but was swiftly postponed until September in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The fest has now been pushed back even further as of earlier this week. In a statement, organizers said,

After postponing the ninth Treefort Music Fest from March to September, we have made the difficult decision to postpone even further. The entire Treefort team wants you to stay well, and we’re not confident that it will be safe to host large crowds in the fall due to COVID-19.

They've announced that the fest will be held next on September 22-26, 2021, with the following event taking place from May 23-27, 2022.

Thus far, no news about a new lineup has been released. The lineup for this year included Calexico, Built to Spill, Lightning Bolt, Xiu Xiu, Delicate Steve, Sonny & the Sunsets, Molly Burch, and others. Read more details below.

PURITY RING TOUR ANNOUNCED

Purity Ring announced rescheduled tour dates in support of their new record, WOMB. "tour de womb" (which was originally scheduled to take place this spring) will happen during the spring of 2021, beginning on April 2 in Tucson, AZ through May 21 in San Diego, CA. They'll be making a stop in Brooklyn, NY on April 22.

In a statement on social media regarding the postponement, the band said:

we were hoping to be able to reschedule for fall 2020, but as you can see, we have had to push the dates to next year due to the pandemic. we are super bummed about this - we really can’t wait to get on the road and play for you. but we are prioritizing the safety of our fans and crew above all uncertainty surrounding the situation.

As of right now, their EU and UK dates for this year have been postponed as well, with news regarding new dates pending.

RAMMSTEIN 2021 DATES ANNOUNCED

Since postponing their 2020 North American tour, Rammstein has announced new dates for 2021, beginning with Montreal on August 22.

CITY WINERY HUDSON VALLEY ANNOUNCED OUTDOOR, SOCIAL DISTANCED CONCERT SERIES

City Winery's Hudson Valley location is kicking off their "Concerts in the Vineyard" series on August 8 with Southside Johnny & The Asbury Dukes. Other acts set to perform include Chris Thile, Martin Sexton, Amy Helm, and Joan Osborne.

BIKINI KILL RESCHEDULE TOUR TO 2021 + NEW DATES

Bikini Kill's reunion tour (which was originally rescheduled from March to August 2020) has been pushed back yet again. The new dates begin with a run in Europe through May and June 2021, eventually heading to North American for September, October, and November.

ELECTRIC ZOO 2020 CANCELLED

Since all large events through September 30 have been officially cancelled according to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's orders, Electric Zoo 2020 is officially cancelled, with plans for the 2021 edition already underway.

WILCO, SLEATER-KINNEY, NNAMDI SUMMER TOUR RESCHEDULED

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney's co-headlining summer tour has been pushed back until August of 2021, kicking off on August 5 in Spokane, WA.

DEFTONES ANNOUNCED 2021 TOUR DATES

Deftones' initially planned summer 2020 tour has been rescheduled for 2021, and both openers, Poppy and Gojira, are still coming along for the trek. The dates begin on August 12 in Minneapolis, MN.

THE FEST POSTPONED TO 2021, ACTS ADDED

Gainesville punk festival, The Fest, officially announced that their 2020 edition has been postponed until October 29-31, 2021. Along with the postponement, they also announced that a few new bands have been added to the lineup, including Gorilla Biscuits, The Menzingers, Murder by Death, and more.