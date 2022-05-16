Tour news: Burna Boy, Bill Burr, 311, Jonathan Richman, BMTH/Knocked Loose, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BURNA BOY

Having recently played a sold-out show at NYC's Madison Square Garden, Nigerian afro-fusionist Burna Boy has announced a summer tour in support of his upcoming album, Love, Damini. Dates kick off July 21 in Detroit and include Minneapolis, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Boston, Montreal, and Atlanta. Head here for all dates.

SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE

Sunny Day Real Estate officially confirmed their reunion last week by announcing appearances at Riot Fest and Furnace Fest, and now they've announced a lengthy headlining tour, their first in 12 years, with The Appleseed Cast.

JONATHAN RICHMAN

The great Jonathan Richman, who turns 71 today -- Happy Birthday, Jonathan! -- will be on tour in June with dates in Montreal, Quebec City, Portland (ME), Boston, Philly and more. All dates are here.

BILL BURR

Comedian Bill Burr has expanded his "(Slight Return)" tour with new fall dates, kicking off September 8 in Tulsa and including stops in Louisville, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Chicago, Jacksonville, Orlando, Boise, Salt Lake City, Austin and more. He plays NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on August 10.

COMEDY BANG! BANG!

It’s been a while, but Scott Aukerman's long-running podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! will be out this summer for a North American tour with regular improv collaborator Paul F Tompkins and a rotating cast of CBB all-stars.

GORILLAZ

Gorillaz have announced their first North American tour in five years and most dates are with EarthGang.

311 (FULL ALBUM SHOWS IN NYC, CHICAGO & L.A.)

311 will on on the road this fall, including special album-themed shows in NYC, Chicago and Los Angeles, where they'll play two nights each, playing their first six albums across those six shows. In NYC they'll be at Terminal 5, playing Music in its entirety and more on October 1, and Grassroots in its entirety and more on October 2. The band are currently in the middle of their spring tour. All dates are here.

BRING ME THE HORIZON / KNOCKED LOOSE / GRANDSON / SIIICKBRAIN

The ever-popular, metalcore-turned-pop-rock band Bring Me the Horizon are doing a US tour this year, with direct support coming from one of the best current metalcore bands around, Knocked Loose. Also on the bill are grandson and Siiickbrain, who both fall somewhere under the emo-rap umbrella. All dates (including Brooklyn's Barclays Center on September 24) here.

PORTOLA FESTIVAL

Portola is a new festival from Coachella producers Goldenvoice which happens in San Francisco on September 24 & 25 at Pier 80, and the inaugural lineup includes headliners Flume & The Chemical Brothers, plus James Blake, Kaytranada, and tons more.

KEHLANI

Kehlani released their third album, Blue Water Road, in April, and they've now announced a tour supporting it with Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad.

LIKE PACIFIC / ACTION/ADVENTURE / GRUMPSTER / SPACED

Toronto post-hardcore-infused pop punks Like Pacific will support their new album Control My Sanity (Pure Noise) on tour with three great openers: Action/Adventure, Gumpster and Spaced.

UNION POOL SUMMER THUNDER 2022

After two years off due to the pandemic, Union Pool's "Summer Thunder" series will be back with free shows every Sunday afternoon in June, July and August. Check out the initial lineup.