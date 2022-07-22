Tour news: Cannibal Corpse, METZ, Crowbar, ’68, Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CANNIBAL CORPSE

Cannibal Corpse will be on tour this fall with Dark Funeral, Immolation, and Black Anvil, including stops in Albany, Montreal, Cincinnati, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Vegas, Austin, Indianapolis, Knoxville, and lots more (but no NYC). All dates are here.

cannibal corpse tour post loading...

CROWBAR

NOLA sludge legends Crowbar kick off their first headlining tour in six years in support of 'Zero and Below,' their first album in six years, which is with Spirit Adrift. The Riff Beast Tour hits NYC hits Brooklyn on August 9 at Saint Vitus (with Somnuri and Stabbed) and they've recently added 11 more dates -- minus Spirit Adrift -- including Iowa City, Nashville, Cincinnati, Birmingham and more.

crowbar tour loading...

METZ

METZ will be on tour this fall, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. Since we posted, they've added a show at Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom on October 23. The NYC stop is at Brooklyn's Warsaw on 10/22.

MARCUS MUMFORD

Marcus Mumford has announced a North American tour in support of his upcoming debut solo album.

LETSGETFR.EE FEST POSTPONED

The LETSGETFR.EE festival that was set August 20 & 21 at Queens' Flushing Meadows-Corona Park with Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Anderson .Paak, Ozuna and more, has been postponed to 2023. "The reason is complex, yet simple: The combination of the shifting dynamics of our industry, the inflation we’re all feeling and new safety regulations that were recently put in place would have forced us to greatly alter your experience to a smaller, watered-down, inauthentic version. And that simply wouldn’t be doing right by the vision, the ambition, our partners and most importantly, YOU." Read more here.

'68

'68, the current band of former Norma Jean/The Chariot vocalist Josh Scogin, have announced three shows in August: Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on 8/23.

NO TRIGGER

Massachusetts melodic punk/hardcore vets No Trigger recently returned with their Acid Lord EP, and now they've announced their first full-length album in ten years, Dr. Album, due August 26. They'll also be on tour soon.

FOLLY

NJ ska/post-hardcore blenders Folly are back (again) with a 20th anniversary cassette reissue of their 2002 demo and some reunion shows.

PRINCESS GOES TO THE BUTTERFLY MUSEUM

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, the glammy band led by Michael C Hall (Six Feet Under, Dexter, Hedwig), begin their tour tonight in Baltimore, and will also stop in Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Columbus, Nashville, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

KAYTRANADA

Kaytranada is currently on the road with The Weeknd but when that wraps up in early September, he'll head back to NYC way to headline Brooklyn Mirage.

SCOUT GILLETT

Indie Brooklynite Scout Gillett has announced her debut album, no roof no floor, out October 28 via Captured Tracks and will be touring as well (including lots of hometown shows).

WICCA PHASE SPRINGS ETERNAL

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal (the emo-trap project of former Tigers Jaw co-frontman Adam McIlwee) is playing a one-off Brooklyn show at Warsaw on August 15 and tickets are on sale now.