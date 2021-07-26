Tour News: Caroline Polachek, Dashboard Confessional, Cola Boyy, Knotfest LA, more

CAROLINE POLACHEK

Caroline Polachek, who recently shared new single "Bunny is a Rider," had already announced festival dates (Hopscotch, Pitchfork, Governors Ball, Outside Lands) was well as headline shows in L.A. (8/5 @ Greek Theatre) and NYC (12/2 @ Terminal 5), and now she's announced a full North American fall tour, including stops in Phoenix, Houston, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Philly, Boston, Detroit, DC, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, Oakland and more. All dates are listed here.

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL

Dashboard confessional have added three new dates to their fall Unplugged tour: Harrisburg, PA on 11/11, Waterloo, NY on 11/12 and Uncasville, CT on 11/13. The tour, which is with This Wild Life, Armon Jay, Into It Over It, and Seahaven, also includes previously announced stops in New Orleans, Orlando, DC, RIchmond, NYC, Philly, Boston, Cleveland, Tulsa, L.A. and more. Head here for all dates.

LIZ PHAIR DROPS OFF ALANIS/GARBAGE TOUR (CAT POWER ADDED)

Liz Phair has dropped off the Alanis Morissette / Garbage tour, just weeks before it was set to start. "Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances, I won't be able to join Alanis & Garbage on tour this summer," Liz wrote on socials. "I'm incredibly disappointed as I was looking forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces." She'll be replaced by Cat Power.

COLA BOYY

Cola Boyy (aka Oxnard's Matthew Urango), who just released the playful debut album Prosthetic Boombox via MGM / Record Makers, has announced three fall shows to celebrate the release. He'll play Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on 10/15; Okland's Starline Social Club on 10/21 and L.A.'s Roxy Theatre on 10/30. Listen to Prosthetic Boombox here:

KNOTFEST LOS ANGELES

Slipknott have added an L.A. show to their upcoming tour that they're billing as Knotfest Los Angeles, featuring Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and Vended, with a special guest appearance from Cherry Bombs. That happens November 5 at Banc of California Stadium. Slipknot's tour, which is with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange, hit the NYC area in October. All dates are here.

STEELY DAN

Steely Dan have announced a fall 2021 live dates which they're calling the "Absolutely Normal Tour '21." The tour kicks off October 8 in Miami, and includes stops in Orlando, Charlotte, Richmond, Baltimore, Philly, Morristown, Port Chester, Boston and more.

KAMASI WASHINGTON

Kamasi Washington is headed to the East Coast this fall for a tour, with shows in Toronto, Philly, DC and NYC.

THE JAYHAWKS

Americana greats The Jayhawks have announced North American tour dates, including stops in Minneapolis, Iowa City, Boulder, Chicago, Philly, DC, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, NYC, and more.

PUNK IN DRUBLIC PITTSBURGH

Fat Mike of NOFX's touring Punk in Drublic music and craft beer fest is returning to Pittsburgh, PA for the first time since 2018. It happens on Saturday, October 8 at Sandcastle Waterpark, and the lineup features NOFX, Pennywise, Less Than Jake, Sick Of It All, Get Dead and Stolen Wheelchairs, plus unlimited beer tastings from 1-3 PM.

FROZEN SOUL / SANGUISUGABOGG / VOMIT FORTH / INOCULATION

Texas death metallers Frozen Soul released one of our favorite metal albums of 2021 so far with their debut LP Crypt of Ice, and now they're set to hit the road with their Century Media/Maggot Stomp labelmates Sanguisugabogg, who dropped their debut LP Tortured Whole this year. It's dubbed the "Frozen Whole" tour, and it also features Maggot Stomp bands Vomit Forth and Inoculation.

VIVIEN GOLDMAN

‘Punk Professor,’ journalist, author and all-around cool person Vivien Goldman, whose classic debut single "Launderette" turns 40 this year, is finally releasing her debut album. It's titled Next is Now, was produced by Youth of Killing Joke (who most recently worked on U-Roy's great final album), and will be out August 20 via Youth Sounds / Cadiz Entertainment. She'll celebrate with two NYC release shows.

GZA

Wu-Tang Clan's GZA will be on tour with Ghostface Killah and Raekwon this fall, celebrating Liquid Swords, as well as Ghostface's Ironman, and Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx., but before that he'll do four Liquid Swords shows at NYC's Blue Note with a live band.