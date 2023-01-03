Tour news: Cass McCombs, Caustic Wound, For Your Health, The Hated, Norma Jean, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CASS MCCOMBS

Cass McCombs has expanded his North American tour to include West Coast dates in February and March, with stops in Sacramento, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Pioneertown, Los Angeles, San Diego and more. Before those dates, Cass will be out this month starting January 13 in Amherst, MA and wrapping up in NYC at Bowery Ballroom on January 26. All dates are here.

CAVETOWN & FRIENDS (PENELOPE SCOTT, MXMTOON, MORE)

Producer and singer-songwriter Cavetown has announced the inaugural benefit concert for his nonprofit, This Is Home Project which has the goal of "providing funding to foundations whose focus is to help LGBTQ+ youth in need." Also featured in the lineup are Chloe Moriondo, Yot Club, Penelope Scott, and more. The concert goes down on at soon-to open NYC venue Racket on January 11.

RAZOR BRAIDS

Dreamy Brooklyn quartet Razor Braids will be on tour in February and March, beginning at Asbury Park, NJ's Bond Street Bar on 2/22, wrapping up in Pittsburgh on 3/30 and making time for SXSW in between. All dates are here and listen to their new single, which includes a cover of Weezer's "Buddy Holly," below.

CAUSTIC WOUND

Pacific Northwest death metal / grindcore vets Caustic Wound will play an NYC show on February 11 at TV Eye with Total Invasion and Miasmatic Necrosis.

GATHERERS W/ FOR YOUR HEALTH AND COMMON SAGE

For Your Health are opening on The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die's upcoming tour (and hits NYC at Le Poisson Rouge on May 19), but you can catch them on a short East Coast tour this month including Baltimore, Philly and Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on January 22. That Vitus date is also a release show for Gatherers' new album, Mutilator, and also has Common Sage on the bill. All For Your Health dates are here.

NORMA JEAN W/ FIRE FROM THE GODS AND GREYHAVEN

Norma Jean have announced The Deathrattle Tour, a headlining US trek with support from Fire From The Gods and Greyhaven. The tour stops in NYC on February 21 at The Brooklyn Monarch. All tickets here.

TED LEO

Ted Leo has been added to Union Pool's Free Tuesdays concert series for a one-off solo show on January 31. More details here.

CODEINE

Codeine are playing a show on February 11 at Union Pool with Weak Signal ahead of their appearance at The Numero Group's 20th anniversary party. That will be their first show in more than a decade. More info here.

THE HATED

Speaking of the Numero Group anniversary festival, The Hated will play a warm-up gig for that in the Baltimore-DC area this month.

WILD PINK

Wild Pink will play a free show on January 26 at Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium. that will also be livestreamed.

THE PIANO RECITAL

The Piano Recital has announced its return after a five-year hiatus, and the 2023 edition will be held at Carnegie Hall and feature Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast), Kevin Morby, Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats, Bonny Light Horseman), Courtney Marie Andrews, Craig Finn, Uwade, Phil Cook, and Johanna Samuels. Details here.

BAD TIME RECORDS TOUR

Ska-punk label Bad Time Records have assembled several of their bands, including We Are The Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, Joystick, Omnigone, and more for a US tour this spring and summer.