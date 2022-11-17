Tour news: Cass McCombs, Chisel, Ghost Bath, Paul F Tompkins, Archers of Loaf, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CASS MCCOMBS

Cass McCombs has announced rescheduled dates for his North American tour which got postponed in August. They now kick off January 13 in Amherst, MA and wrap up in NYC on January 26 at Bowery Ballroom.

PAUL F TOMPKINS

Comedian, actor and podcaster Paul F Tompkins has a few improv-oriented dates on the horizon. He'll be in Brooklyn this weekend with his show Varietopia at The Bell House on Friday (11/18) and Saturday (11/19) with early and late shows both nights. Expect cool surprise guests. He'll also bring Varietopia to Los Angeles' Lodge Room on December 18 with early and late shows. Head to Paul's website for more details.

FEVER RAY

Fever Ray, aka Karin Dreijer of The Knife, will release third album Radical Romantics in March and they've just announced the 2023 "There's No Place I'd Rather Be" world tour. That includes a few US shows this spring.

GLORILLA

Rising rapper GloRilla has announced the 2023 'Anyways, Life's Great' tour in support of her just-released debut EP of the same name.

THE WALKMEN

The Walkmen just announced they were reuniting and have already added two more NYC shows.

CHISEL (TED LEO'S '90S BAND)

Ted Leo is getting his '90s band, Chisel, back togehter for a few shows in 2023, including the Numero Group anniversary party in Los Angeles, and San Francisco's Noise Pop fest. Before either of those West Coast dates, Chisel will play Chicago's Empty Bottle on February 16.

chisel loading...

THE CHURCH

Australian psych greats The Church recently released excellent new single "The Hypnogogue." That may also be the title of the band's upcoming 26th long-player, as they've just announced "The Hypnogogue Album Tour," which will head across the United States in March and April 2023.

GHOST BATH / HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY / UNREQVITED

North Dakota-based black metal band Ghost Bath have announced tour dates with Harakiri for the Ski and Ureqvited which kick off in Brooklyn on April 20 at The Meadows and run through May 21 in Quebec City. Head here for all dates.

ghost bath tour loading...

THIEVERY CORPORATION

Long-running downtempo electronic duo Thievery Corporation (Rob Garza and Eric Hilton) will be heading out on an East Coast tour in December. Most of the tour is with Emancipator and stops include Atlanta, Brooklyn, New Haven, Asheville, two nights in their hometown of Washington, DC, and more. We're giving away tickets to the Brooklyn show.

ARCHERS OF LOAF / WEIRD NIGHTMARE

Having just released their first album since the '90s, Archers of Loaf hit the road this week in support of it. November dates are with Ancient Shapes and start Thursday (11/17) in Hamilton, ON and include stops in Toronto, Saint Catharines, Baltimore, Philly, Cambridge, and Brooklyn (Warsaw on 12/2). There are also January shows with Weird Nightmare (Alex of METZ) in Toronto, Detroit. Chicago, St Louis and Nashville. All dates are here.

FLOGGING MOLLY

Celtic punk heroes Flogging Molly have just announced an extensive 2023 winter tour with amazing support coming from political punk lifers Anti-Flag and UK folk-punks Skinny Lister. They're hitting 33 US cities in February and March, and Flogging Molly's also gearing up for their Salty Dog Cruise in November.

FRUIT BATS

Eric D Johnson will take Fruit Bats on the road in 2023, and may have a new album by the time he does.

TEENAGE HALLOWEEN

Teenage Halloween have been added to Anti-Flag's show at Saint Vitus on 12/8 (tickets), which is after their fall tour which includes stops in Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Toronto, Montreal and more. The band have also added a Connecticut show for January.

teenage halloween poster loading...

ARI LENNOX

After putting out a teaser video for it yesterday, Dreamville R&B singer Ari Lennox has now announced a 2023 tour supporting her newest album, Age/Sex/Location. It goes down from January to March and hits Vegas, LA, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Chicago, NYC, and many other cities.

JOSHUA RAY WALKER / VANDOLIERS

Modern country great Joshua Ray Walker is currently wrapping up a fall tour with Margo Cilker, and now he just announced a spring 2023 tour with support from country punks Vandoliers.

SIDNEY GISH

Sidney Gish will close out her 2022 with a NYC show and then spend part of her 2023 on tour with The Beths.

NEW FOUND GLORY

New Found Glory have announced the 'Make The Most Of It' acoustic tour in support of their upcoming acoustic album for Revelation Records of the same name. Leanna Firestone is opening.

SCREAMING FEMALES 2023 GARDEN PARTY

Screaming Females are bringing their annual home-state NJ Garden Party show back for 2023. It's expanded to two days, on February 17 and 18 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, and the lineup includes Armand Hammer, Laura Stevenson, Catbite and more.

HOMESICK FESTIVAL

Berkeley, CA's Homesick Festival has announced its 2023 edition, happening on January 20 and 21 at The UC Theatre. Created by Ceremony's Anthony Anzaldo, the fest is in its fifth year, and is headlined by Snail Mail and Deafheaven. Ceremony aren't playing themselves this year but have put together a killer lineup.