Tour news: Cassandra Jenkins, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, The Bogmen, Appleseed Cast, more

BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY & MATT SWEENEY / JONATHAN RICHMAN

"Regretfully, Matt Sweeney and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy will be rescheduling most of their upcoming Fall tour with Jonathan Richman," write Drag City. "With the ever-evolving situation due to COVID-19 and having been through lockdown before, out of an abundance of caution we want to be preemptive for the safety of the performers, crew and audience. Some of the shows cannot be rescheduled due to conflicts beyond our control, but Superwolves are working hard to ensure they will perform at each city when it is safe to do so. Here's to a brighter 2022!" Though most of the dates (Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Iowa City, Milwaukee) are being rescheduled, a few Northeast dates next week (Providence, Peterborough, Bath) are still on. Head here for all dates.

CASSANDRA JENKINS (OPENING FOR ST. VINCENT)

Cassandra Jenkins will be opening dates on St. Vincent's tour in October, including stops in Austin, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, St Louis, Nashville, Phillly, NYC (10/12 @ Radio City Music Hall), Boston, New Haven, Cleveland and Detroit.

JPEGMAFIA

JPEGMAFIA has had a chill summer, only playing Lollapalooza, but his fall is heating up. Surrounding his appearance at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival, he'll be on a North American tour including shows in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, DC, NYC, Baltimore, Pontiac, Toronto, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles.

THE APPLESEED CAST

The Appleseed Cast will be touring around their appearance at The Fest, with dates beginning September 25 in Birmingham and including New Orleans, Houston, Denton, Austin, Oklahoma, Springfield (MO), Nashville, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Tampa, Savannah, Memphis and St. Louis. All dates are here.

THE BOGMEN

Back in December of 2001, NYC band The Bogmen played two special shows at Irving Plaza to honor those lost in the 9/11 attacks (including the wife of keyboard player Brendan Ryan). Twenty years later, the band are reuniting for a special 9/11 tribute at Webster Hall with proceeds going to the Fealgood Foundation, which was created for first responders of Sept. 11th. The band have also recorded a few new songs - listen to "Summer of Soul" here:

RIDDY ARMAN

Montana country singer Riddy Arman is gearing up to release her self-titled debut album on September 10 via La Honda Records and Thirty Tigers (pre-order), and she'll begin a tour opening for her labelmate Colter Wall one day before the album's release.

HIGH HOLIDAYS SHOWS IN NYC

Because Jewish have announced their annual High Holiday services in NYC. The services, which will also be livestreamed, will be led by Rabbi Daniel Brenner and musical director Jeremiah Lockwood, and feature a full band, made up of Jordan McLean, Timothy Allen, and Jake Pinto of Antibalas; Stuart Bogie of Antibalas and Arcade Fire; John Bollinger, Yula Beeri, and Lockwood. Special guests appearing remotely include Alex Bleeker (Real Estate), Eric Slick (Dr. Dog), Ross James (Terrapin Family Band), Dan Lebowitz (ALO), Aron Magner (Disco Biscuits), Brian Chase (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Dave Harrington (Darkside), Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group), Eric Krasno (Soulive and Lettuce), and more.

DOUBLE DAGGER

Baltimore's Double Dagger called it quits in 2011 but released a final album in 2013. Now there are new stirrings from within the DD camp, with a new compilation of rarities as well as a pair of reunion shows.

FURNACE FEST

Four bands have dropped off the upcoming Furnace Fest, and Silent Planet have been added, with more TBA. The cancellations are Misery Signals, '68, Open Hand, and Light The Torch. More here.

HAND HABITS

Hand Habits are on tour starting next week, as they'll be opening for Perfume Genius in Salt Lake City, Boise, Bozeman, Phoenix, and Tucson before hooking up with Andy Shauf for West Coast shows before rejoining the Perfume Genius tour at the end of October. There's also a Fun House release show in Los Angeles at Pico Union on October 27.

KING CRIMSON

King Crimson are in the midst of their rescheduled "Music is Our Friend Tour" with The Zappa Band, which was set to stop in NYC for a show on September 9 at Forest Hills Stadium. That date has now been cancelled "due to unforeseen circumstances," but have announced a new NYC show the same night at Beacon Theatre.