Tour news: Cassandra Jenkins, Teenage Halloween, Holly Humberstone, Movements, more

CASSANDRA JENKINS CANCELS SEPTEMBER SHOWS

"It’s with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to hold off on playing shows for the month of September," Cassandra Jenkins writes. "I want to foster spaces that are safe for my audience, my band, and my body, and to consider the wellbeing of our broader communities. I’m so grateful for your continued support as I navigate the shifting landscape surrounding my upcoming shows at this pivotal moment in our global health crisis. Please get the vaccine, wear your masks, take care & stay tender. I can’t wait to see you." Those canceled dates include ones opening for Andy Shauf.

ANDY SHAUF OPENERS (TOMBERLIN, HAND HABITS, SON LITTLE WILD PINK)

Andy Shauf's upcoming tour sadly won't include Cassandra Jenkins who has been replaced by Tomberlin on the tour, and other dates will be with Hand Habits, Son Little, and Wild Pink.

PLAYBOI CARTI

Playboi Carti has announced the Narcissist tour, a massive run of arena shows taking place across the US and Canada from mid-October to late December, including shows at LA's The Forum on November 6 and Brooklyn's Barclays Center on December 17.

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

Holly Humberstone will be heading out on her first North American tour in October and she's just added second dates in Los Angeles (The Roxy on 10/6) and NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 10/10). Her other shows in those cities are sold out, and she'll also play Austin's ACL Fest.

GUIDED BY VOICES

Guided by Voices are one of the latest band to announce they'll be requiring everyone in attendance at their concerts, including staff, to show proof of Covid vaccination.

TEENAGE HALLOWEEN

Teenage Halloween are playing The Fest and just announced they'll be touring their way there and back. It kicks off in Brooklyn on 10/21 at TV Eye and hits Philly, DC, Greenville, Asheville, Charlotte, Tallahassee, St Augustine on Halloween, Athens, Nashville, Akron, Pittsburgh, State College, PA and Baltimore. All dates are here:

KISS POSTPONE SHOWS

KISS were recently forced to postpone a show after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID. He's since recovered, writing on Twitter, "My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you... It kicked my ass. It's over now." However, KISS aren't ready to resume their "End of the Road" tour quite yet; Gene Simmons has now tested positive for COVID as well, and, according to a statement from the band, is "experiencing mild symptoms." They're postponing tonight's show in Clarkston, MI as well as the 9/2 show in Dayton, the 9/4 show in Tinley Park, IL, and the 9/5 show in Milwaukee.

MOVEMENTS

Orange County melodic post-hardcore band Movements have some upcoming headlining shows in between appearances at the touring Sad Summer Festival (with All Time Low, The Story So Far, Pinkshift, and more), including one at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on September 6. All dates are here.

GOVBALL SET TIMES ANNOUNCED

Governors Ball returns for its 2021 edition on September 24-26 at Citi Field parking lot, and the festival has revealed this year's schedule. You'll need to download their app to see it in full, but we've highlighted the biggest conflicts here.

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM

Former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham's North American tour kicks off tonight in Milwaukee and continues throughout September with dates in DC, NYC (Town Hall on 9/16), Charlotte, Atlanta, Knoxville, and more. The tour picks up again December 2 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles and includes stops in Austin, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Boulder and more.

PSYCHEDELIC FURS

Having had to reschedule their tour a few times since the pandemic, The Psychedelic Furs are finally going to get to take Made of Rain on the road, beginning September 15 in Indianapolis and including NY-area shows at Harlem's Apollo Theater on 11/13, NJ's Wellmont Theater on 11/17, and Long Island's The Paramount on 11/19.

NEKO CASE CANCELS REMAINING TOUR DATES WITH AC NEWMAN.

Neko Case has been on tour with her New Pornographers bandmate AC Newman as support (and joining her in her band) for the past couple of weeks, but they've been forced to cancel the final few dates because a member of their touring party tested positive for COVID.

JON SPENCER & THE HITMAKERS CANCEL TOUR

Jon Spencer & The HITmakers have canceled their fall tour over Covid concerns. "As excited as we were to play for you, we have had to carefully consider our responsibilities to our friends, fans, and families," Jon said in a statement. "It breaks my heart to ever miss a gig."

WIKI

NYC rapper Wiki's new album Half God is out October 1 and he's got a couple shows coming up in support: a Half God release show on October 8 at Soho Roof, and he'll open for Armand Hammer on November 7 at Knockdown Center in Queens, with Navy Blue on that bill as well, along with Quelle Chris, Saint Mela, Fielded, KAYANA and Dreamcrusher.