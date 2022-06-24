Tour news: Cate Le Bon, Rivers of Nihil, Westside Boogie, Strange Ranger, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CATE LE BON

Cate Le Bon will be in North America for Pitchfork in July and is playing a few shows after, including Toronto, Pittsburgh, Jersey City (White Eagle Hall on 7/22) and that big Japanese Breakfast show at Philly's Dell Music Center that's also with Yo La Tengo.

THE MARS VOLTA

The Mars Volta just returned with their first new music in a decade and news of a fall tour, and they've added new dates in NYC, LA, and San Francisco to it.

ROLO TOMASSI / CRYPTODRIA / CALLOUS DAOBOYS

The impossible-to-pin-down post-hardcore/art rock/whatever band Rolo Tomassi have announced a US East Coast tour in support of this year's great Where Myth Becomes Memory, and they're taking along two equally chaotic bands as support: Cryptodira and The Callous Daoboys.

THE CONTORTIONIST / RIVERS OF NIHIL

Prog metallers The Contortionist will be playing albums Language and Exoplanet in full on tour starting in September with support from tech-death metallers Rivers of Nihil, who are playing 2021's The Work in full. Fall dates include a new NYC show at Gramercy Theater on October 8. All dates are here.

rivers of nihil loading...

WESTSIDE BOOGIE

Westside Boogie has announced a tour in support of new album More Black Superheroes. Dates begin September 17 in Detroit and wrap up October 9 in Los Angeles. The NYC show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 21. All dates are here.

westside boogie tour loading...

DUKE DEUCE

Memphis crunk revivalist Duke Deuce will support his new album Crunkstar on tour this summer.

COI LERAY

NJ rapper/singer Coi Leray has announced a tour supporting her debut album Trendsetter.

STRANGE RANGER

Strange Ranger have signed with Fire Talk who will be releasing their mixtape No LIght in Heaven on vinyl for the first time on October 21. You can stream it below including new bonus track "Raver Explanation." Strange Ranger will also be on tour in July with Horse Jumper of Love, including shows in the South, Southwest and West Coast.

KAL MARKS / RIP ROOM

Boston's Kal Marks will be hitting the road with Bay Area punks Rip Room for dates beginning July 14 in Oakland and wrapping up in NYC at TV Eye on August 13 with Bethlehem Steel also on the bill. Head here for all dates.

AVOID

Seattle's AVOID have announced their sophomore album, Cult Mentality, due October 14 and they're also gearing up to open Northlane's tour, alongside Silent Planet and Loathe.

THE VANDOLIERS

"Your favorite punk band's favorite country band," the Vandoliers will be on the road soon supporting their forthcoming self-titled album. Following the band's previously announced tour with Old 97's, they've got a newly-announced tour with Mike and the Moonpies, including stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, St. Louis, and more.

KATE BEJSIUK

Katie Bejsiuk, formerly known as Free Cake For Every Creature, released her debut album under her own name, The Woman on the Moon, today and you can stream it below. She's also got a few dates in support.

PUNK ISLAND

The free, all-ages, DIY punk fest Punk Island, which happens on July 23 in its new Bushwick location of Maria Hernandez Park, has announced its full 2022 lineup.