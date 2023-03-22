Tour news: Charley Crockett, M83, Polyphia / DOMi & JD Beck, CupcaKKe, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CHARLEY CROCKETT

Country singer Charley Crockett has announced more tour dates that will keep him out April through the end of August. That includes spring dates opening for Tyler Childers, Willie Nelson's 90th birthday party at Hollywood Bowl, Bethel, NY's Catbird Music Fest, and more. Head here for all dates and watch him perform "Trinity River" live at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium:

M83 OPENERS

M83 will be touring in support of terrific new album Fantasy in April and May, and they've just announced that the first half of the dates will be with Rachika Nayar, while the second half of the tour -- which includes two nights at NYC's Terminal 5 -- will be with Jeremiah Chiu.

m83 tour loading...

KING KRULE

King Krule will be previewing new material at intimate NYC-area and L.A. shows in April.

PICKATHON 2023

Pickathon 2023 happens August 3-6 just outside Portland, and the lineup includes Lee Fields, Dehd, Madison Cunningham, Vieux Farka Touré, Florist, W.I.T.C.H., Wednesday, Courtney Marie Andrews, ahd more

POLYPHIA / DOMI & JD BECK / MIDWXST

Instrumental band Polyphia have announced the Remember That You Will Die Tour which has them out with DOMi & JD Beck, and midwxst. The tour hits NYC at Terminal 5 on October 26. All dates are here.

polyphia loading...

CUPCAKKE

CupcakKe has added a NYC show to her 2023 schedule, playing Webster Hall on August 26. That's the only summer date announced but CupcakKe has spring dates in Nashville, Boton, Cleveland and more.

NEWPORT JAZZ FEST 2023

Newport Jazz Festival happens August 4-6, and playing are Joe Russo, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste, Diana Krall, DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak), Christian McBride, Arooj Aftab/Vijay Iyer/Shahzad Ismaily, and more.

NECROT

Ohio death metallers Necrot are preparing to release their third album later this year, and in May, they head out on a spring tour. Most dates are on the West Coast with Mortiferum and Deathgrave, but they've just announced a NYC show.

DRAIN

Santa Cruz hardcore band Drain have announced a headlining tour in support of their anticipated Epitaph debut Living Proof. It's a Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, and vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro says, "We are mad pumped to be headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. It’s going to be insane. If you’ve never experienced a DRAIN show, we can’t wait to bring it to you!"

CATERINA BARBIERI

Italian composer and modular synth virtuoso Caterina Barbieri will be on her first US tour starting next week, surrounding her appearance at Knoxville's Big Ears fest.

FUJI||||||||||TA

Japanese sound artist FUJI||||||||||TA will be touring around Big Ears this spring, including shows with Claire Rousay in Philly and NYC (National Sawdust on 4/6). He'll be back in May for a few shows, including Basilica Hudson's 24-hour drone marathon on May 27 with Photay, Laraaji, Liturgy, Laura Ortman, and more.

END OF THE ROAD LINEUP ADDITIONS

UK fest End of the Road has added more artists to its 2023 lineup, including Fatoumata Diawara, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, The Murder Capital, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Deerhoof,and Samia. That's in addition to previously announced artists King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Future Islands, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Wilco, Angel Olsen, Ezra Furman, Arooj Aftab, Greentea Peng and more. End of the Road happens August 31 - September 3 at Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset.

end of the road additions loading...

YUNÈ PINKU

Malaysian / Irish producer yunè pinku has several live dates coming up in the UK and Europe, and she's announced her first shows in the US.

SWEDEN MAKES MUSIC

After three pandemic years off, the Sweden Makes Music showcase returns to NYC this year at Baby's All Right on Tuesday, April 12. This year's performers are Deki Alem, Graham Lake and Nea. It's free with RSVP.

sweden makes music 2023 loading...

TIM HEIDECKER

Tim Heidecker is bringing back his The Two Tims tour for summer 2023, where fans get his rather serious musical side, along with a set of comedy featuring his ”No More Bullshit” persona.

FOLLOW THE ARROW FEST

The 2023 Follow the Arrow Festival has been announced, happening June 17. at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY. It's headlined by Marco Benevento, and includes Rubblebucket, The Barr Brothers, Scott Metzger, and the Benevento Family Band.

arrow festival 2023 loading...

FOUR CHORD MUSIC FESTIVAL

Western Pennsylvania's Four Chord Music Festival returns August 12 & 13 to Wild Things Park, and its lineup is full of nostalgia-inducing punk and emo acts.