Tour news: Charlotte Day Wilson, KeiyaA, Zedd, A Wilhelm Scream, El Ten Eleven, more

CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON

Charlotte Day Wilson just released the deluxe edition of Alpha (featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Syd, King Princess, Amaarae, and Meshell Ndegeocello) and she also announced a 2022 tour. All dates (including Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 8) are here.

BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESENTS CATBITE, TEENAGE HALLOWEEN AND JER

BrooklynVegan is throwing Philly and Brooklyn showcases this January with Catbite, JER, and Teenage Halloween on both shows, plus different local openers, comedy, DJ sets, and more.

IRON MAIDEN

Iron Maiden released their first album in six years in September, and they return to the road in North America in support of it in 2022.

TURNSTILE

Turnstile recently added some dates to their 2022 headlining tour, but conspicuously absent from the new dates was an additional show in NYC, after the first, on May 23 at Brooklyn Steel with Citizen, Ceremony, Truth Cult and Ekulu, sold out in under two minutes. Now they've announced a second, special NYC show, happening the day before.

EL TEN ELEVEN

Post-rock/math rock/prog duo El Ten Eleven are getting in the festive spirit with a bouncy new song called "New Year's Eve." They've also expanded their tour, which hits new NYC venue Brooklyn Made on April 23 (tickets). All dates here.

STAR FUCKING HIPSTERS

Star Fucking Hipsters are back with a new lineup and their first live shows since 2013. The lineup is now Scott Sturgeon of Leftover Crack and Choking Victim on vocals and guitar, Suzi Moon of Turbulent Hearts and the Suzi Moon band on vocals, James McDowell of Gen Why / Crime Revengeon guitar, Drew Champion of The Split Seconds on bass, and Gayla Brooks of Fat Heaven on drums.

ETHER COVEN / GILLIAN CARTER

Gothy post-metal band Ether Coven and their screamo-y Florida neighbors Gillian Carter will hit the road together in January 2022. Things kick off in Atlanta on 1/13, hit NYC on 1/20 at Trans-Pecos, and there are also shows in Newark, New Haven, and more. All dates here. Earlier this year, Ether Coven released the three-song EP Language Is The Instrument Of The Empire.

EDDIE VEDDER

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder is releasing a new solo album, Earthling, on February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records (order on vinyl), and he's now announced a tour supporting it. He'll hit the road in February for a series of US shows with the band he debuted at Ohana Fest in September, which features Glen Hansard, Andrew Watt, current Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer. Glen will also open the shows.

ZEDD

EDM artist Zedd has a bunch of shows this month, including a just announced NYE week NYC show at Avant Gardner on December 27. Other upcoming dates: Las Vegas (NYE proper), Miami, DC, Denver, and Los Angeles (Exchange LA on New Year's Day). All dates are here.

A WILHELM SCREAM

New Bedford, MA melodic hardcore/skate punk vets A Wilhelm Scream are doing headlining Northeast shows in February and March, followed by a Canadian run with Cancer Bats and Comeback Kid. The headlining shows include Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on March 11. All dates here.

KEIYAA (with SAMPA THE GREAT and more)

Lo-fi bedroom R&B singer KeiyaA (who released her excellent debut album Forever, Ya Girl in 2020 and contributed to remix albums by Nubya Garcia and Nilüfer Yanya this year) has two upcoming headlining NYC shows: March 25 and 26 at Public Records (tickets). After that, she'll open Sampa The Great's previously announced tour, including the NYC show on 4/1 at MHOW.

ALLIE X

Alt-pop singer (and Mitski collaborator) Allie X recently put out the deluxe edition of Cape God and she has upcoming shows, including Brooklyn Monarch on 4/29. All dates here.

DARK TRANQUILLITY / KATAKLYSM / NAILED TO OBSCURITY

Swedish melodeath vets Dark Tranquillity, Canadian death metal vets Kataklysm, and German death-doomers Nailed to Obscurity are doing a North American tour in 2022. Things kick off at Asbury Park's House of Independents on January 28 and wrap up back in the tristate area at NYC's Gramercy Theatre on March 12. All dates here.

WOMBO

Louisville band Wombo who just released an instantly appealing new single, will be touring around SXSW and Treefort, including dates with Naked Giants and Ed Schrader's Music Beat.

JEFF GOLDBLUM & THE MILDRED SNITZER ORCHESTRA

Jeff Goldblum and his jazz band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra are back on the road, with select dates between now and the spring around the U.S.

BUFFALO TOM

Boston indie rock greats Buffalo Tom are working on a new album but before they get down to business they'll play a couple East Coast shows.

THE MENZINGERS

The Menzingers are hitting the road this spring on a headlining tour. They've announced a run of North American dates, beginning in April, with great support from Oso Oso and Sincere Engineer. They also have a few Canadian co-headlining dates with Hot Water Music.

ANXIOUS (KNUCKLE PUCK)

Connecticut emo band Anxious will be supporting their upcoming album, LIttle Green House, with a lengthy 2022 tour opening for Knuckle Puck alongside Hot Mulligan and Meet Me @ The Altar.