Tour news: Cheap Trick, Gera MX, Yussef Dayes, Bitchin Bajas, Bad Plus / Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, more

CHEAP TRICK

Cheap Trick are on tour now and have just added even more dates in October, with stops in Omaha, Sioux City, Albuquerque, Tucson, Modesto, and more. Before that they'll be out with Rod Stewart, including Bethel, NY's Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on September 1. Head here for all dates.

MEGADETH / BIOHAZARD

Megadeth have announced new fall tour dates leading up to their sets at Aftershock and Louder Than Life. They'll be joined by the reunited classic lineup of Biohazard for the East Coast shows, which happen in September.

BOYGENIUS

boygenius have added new fall dates to their tour, including some of their biggest headlining shows yet. They'll hit NYC's Madison Square Garden on October 2 with MUNA, and head to Los Angeles for Halloween (10/31) at Hollywood Bowl with 100 gecs and Sloppy Jane. The new dates also include shows in Boston, New Haven, and Philadelphia with Palehound and Samia each opening select dates

COURTNEY BARNETT

Courtney Barnett will go on fall US tour where she'll play intimate venues, where the shows will be split into two sets: first a set with Courtney and Stella Mozgawa performing instrumental songs and improvisations from her just announced soundtrack instrumental album, followed by Courtney performing songs from her discography.

YUSSEF DAYES

Jazz artist Yussef Dayes will be on tour this fal,l and dates include two in NYC: Warsaw on November 16 and Irvina Plaza on November 19. You can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale which runs Wednesday, July 12 at 10 AM through Thursday, July 13 at 10 PM. Use the code BVYUSSEFDAYES. All dates are here.

GERA MX / NANPA BÁSICO

Mexican rapper Gera MX had a hand in helping regional Mexican music's current US crossover with his 2021 Christian Nodal collaboration "Botella Tras Botella," which became the first regional Mexican song to enter the Billboard Hot 100, and now he's teaming up with Colombian rapper Nanpa Básico--who he has a new single with--for a US tour. They'll hit NYC on November 2 at Palladium Times Square. All dates here.

DYING FETUS

Dying Fetus, who have a new album on the way (grab our exclusive blood red vinyl variant), announced a US fall headlining tour with the amazing lineup of The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa.

PORNO FOR PYROS

Porno for Pyros have announced their first North American tour in 25 years. The fall dates begin on October 8 in Wheatland, CA and wrap up in Austin, TX on November 20, stopping in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Port Chester, Boston, NYC, Atlanta, Nashville, New Orleans, and more.

THE BAD PLUS / MARC RIBOT'S CERAMIC DOG

The Bad Plus are reteaming with Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog for West Coast dates in October, hitting Mesa (AZ), Seattle, Portland, L.A., Denver and Fort Collins. Ceramic Dog's new album, Connection, is out this week. Head here for all dates.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS

Lucinda Williams just released new album Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart, and she's now announced a fall tour. Dates kick off at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on October 7 and include stops in Kansas City, Milwaukee, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and more.

LES CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE

Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade have added more dates to their 2023 tour with a fall run in October. These dates will feature a new, two-set show that "delves deeper into their own remarkable catalog" as well as their full-album performance of Pink Floyd's Animals.

FARM AID 2023

Farm Aid returns to Noblesville, Indiana's Ruoff Music Center on September 23, and the 2023 lineup features Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), Margo Price, and more.

FIDDLEHEAD OPENERS

Fiddlehead have added openers to their upcoming tour, including Never Ending Game, Praise, Anklebiter, Mary Jane Dunphe, Lifeguard, Buggin, Restraining Order, Gumm, and more, varying by date.

BITCHIN BAJAS

Trippy synth-wielders Bitchin Bajas have announced fall dates, with stops in Indianapolis, Columbus, Baltimore, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 9/30), Kingston (Tubby's Fifth Anniversary Party on 10/1), Portsmouth, Amherst, Rochester, Cleveland, and Three Oaks, MI.

MESHUGGAH / IN FLAMES / WHITECHAPEL

Swedish metal greats Meshuggah have announced fall North American tour that has them out with fellow Swedes In Flames and Americans Whitechapel.

YARD ACT

UK group Yard Act will be heading back to North America this fall, including a few September dates surrounding their Riot Fest appearance, as well as more dates in November that happen right after they play Iceland Airwaves.

SPELLLING

SPELLLING is back with a new album, SPELLLING & The Mystery School, due out on on August 25 via Sacred Bones. Following the album release, SPELLLING plays a few shows, too.

ZULU / SOUL GLO

Zulu and Soul Glo, two of the most exciting, genre-blending hardcore bands around now, have announced a co-headlining tour with support from Playytime. "The friendship between Zulu and Soul Glo wasn't instantaneous, but we were excited to meet when we came into each other's picture," Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan says. "It's kinda like the Ninja Turtles and the Power Rangers meeting. Early on, we talked about doing a (nearly) all-Black Hardcore tour, so it’s exciting to see it come to fruition."

OF MONTREAL

Kevin Barnes will be taking of Montreal on the road in September, sticking to the East Coast and Midwest with shows in Nashville, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Philly, Brooklyn, Charleston, Baltimore, and more.

JESSY LANZA

Jessy Lanza will support her new album Love Hallucination on tour this fall.

GRUFF RHYS (SUPER FURRY ANIMALS)

Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys is playing what looks like a one-off at Brooklyn's Union Pool on October 12. He released his soundtrack to the film The Almond & The Seahorse earlier this year.

NEW YORK COMEDY FESTIVAL

The New York Comedy Festival is getting bigger this year, expanding from seven days to 10 days, happening November 3-12 at venues all over the city in all five boroughs. This year's initial lineup has been announced, and includes Dave Attell, Bill Burr, Nicole Byer, Jimmy Carr, Margaret Cho, Tim Dillon, Giggly Squad, Ilana Glazer, Brett Goldstein, Nate Jackson, Anthony Jeselnik, Matteo Lane, Sam Morril, and more.

BECCA MANCARI

Becca Mancari's third LP Left Hand is out on August 25, and ahead of its release they've announced a fall tour. The trip follows Becca's run supporting Joy Oladokun, and includes stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Pittsburgh, Nashville, NYC, and more, as well as their appearance at Pop Montreal.

HOLY FAWN & CARACARA

Holy Fawn and Caracara will hit the road together in continued support of their excellent 2022 albums.

RAYLAND BAXTER

Rayland Baxter has been touring nonstop in support of new album If I Were A Butterfly and he's just announced fall dates, including headline shows and opening slots on Shakey Graves' tour.

HEAD AUTOMATICA

Head Automatica, the power-pop band led by Glassjaw vocalist Daryl Palumbo, have announced a tour surrounding their reunion appearances at Furnace Fest and Riot Fest.

UPON STONE

San Fernando Valley melodic death metallers Upon Stone, who just released their first single for Century Media, are on tour opening Creeping Death's Boundless Domain tour alongside Enforced and Saintpeeler, including Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on July 16 with locals Extinction AD providing direct support.

TREVER KEITH (FACE TO FACE)

Trever Keith of Face to Face has announced Sight and Sound: An Art Exhibition And Acoustic Performance, a short touring engagement featuring acoustic sets and his debut as a visual artist. The description reads, "An 'evening with'-style show with a storyteller acoustic set that will include face to face favorites and more, Sight and Sound will also feature Keith’s first ever series of paintings on display for viewing in person, which are themed on classic face to face songs, 'Disconnected,' 'A-OK' and 'Blind.'"