Tour news: Chris Stapleton, Finch, Lydia Lunch, A Place to Bury Strangers, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CHRIS STAPLETON

Chris Stapleton, who will be performing the National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl, has added more dates to his 2023 All American Road Show Tour, including stops in Syracuse, St Louis, Toronto, El Paso, Albuquerque, Grand Rapids and more. Guests along the way include Allen Stone, Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, Nikki Lane, and The War & Treaty. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local time and all dates are here.

BEYONCÉ

Beyoncé has expanded her ‘Renaissance’ world tour with second nights in Toronto, Chicago, the NYC-area, DC, Atlanta, LA, and Houston due to demand that exceeds available tickets ”by more than 800%.“

FINCH

Finch will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, What Is It To Burn, by playing it on tour this spring and they've added more shows, including a second night at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on May 8. (The 5/6 LPR show is sold out.) All dates are here.

DEATH CONGREGATION

Greek death metallers Dead Congregation have announced a headlining US spring tour, with support from Denmark's Phrenelith on the East Coast/Midwest dates and Portland's Witch Vomit on the West Coast dates.

LYDIA LUNCH

Lydia Lunch will be taking Retrovirus (Weasel Walter, Tim Dahl and Kevin Shea) on tour next week, starting at NYC's TV Eye on February 7 and from there hitting Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Lydia, Dahl and Matt Nelson also have February shows in Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Oberlin and Buffalo. Head here for all dates.

A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS

Brooklyn's very noisy A Place to Bury Strangers will be playing NYC's New Colossus Festival on Sunday, March 12 at Bowery Ballroom with Sorry Mom and Demob Happy. That's currently their only North American date, but they will be touring Europe later in February, and have UK dates in May. All dates are here.

LILYS

Shoegaze/psych greats Lilys are playing their first East Coast shows in six years in February and have added more shows.

BLACK BELT EAGLE SCOUT

Black Belt Eagle Scout, the project of Swinomish musician Katherine Paul, releases new album The Land, The Water, The Sky next week, and has just announced a tour with Clair Glass and Adobo.

SAMORA PINDERHUGHES

Pianist, vocalist, and composer Samora Pinderhughes is bringing his multi-disciplinary work The Healing Project to Carnegie Hall on Friday, February 10 for its NY debut.

ALLEN EPLEY (SHINER)

Shiner and The Life and Times vocalist Allen Epley released his debut solo album Everything in January and has Midwest dates later this winter.