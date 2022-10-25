Tour news: Chris Stapleton / George Strait, Beach Fossils, Mountain Goats, Found Footage Fest, more

CHRIS STAPLETON / GEORGE STRAIT

Current country star Chis Stapleton has coaxed legend George Strait out of touring retirement for a run of stadium shows together next summer. So far they've announced dates in Glendale, AZ, Milwaukee, Seattle, Denver, Nashville, and Tampa. Little Big Town open all shows.

ADJACENT FEST LINEUP

Live Nation's new, much-teased Adjacent Music Festival comes to Atlantic City Beach on Memorial Day Weekend (May 27 & 28) with over 40 bands across three stages. It'll be held ocean-side on the beach, adjacent to the boardwalk. As hinted, the headliners are blink-182 and Paramore, and the lineup also features Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed & Cambria, Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, IDLES, and more.

YG

California rapper YG has announced a tour following last month's release of his album I Got Issues. The Red Cup Tour goes down starting in January, with support from OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn.

BEACH FOSSILS

Beach Fossils love Halloween and have played special spooky shows most years that weren't already scary with the pandemic. This year they'll be a Baby's All Right on October 29 (sold-out) and Halloween proper. Tickets include an hour of open bar. After that, Beach Fossils have a few shows in November, including two in Texas. All dates are here.

QUASI

Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss will release their first Quasi album in 10 years early next year and will tour it as well.

ANTI-FLAG

Ahead of the release of their guest-filled new album, Lies They Tell Our Children, in January, Anti-Flag will stop in Brooklyn for an intimate show with TBA guests.

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA

Unknown Mortal Orchestra are prepping a double LP for 2023 and will be on tour as well.

JANE'S ADDICTION DROP OFF SMASHING PUMPKINS TOUR

Jane's Addiction have dropped off some of the dates of their tour with Smashing Pumpkins. Perry Farrell writes that he "suffered an injury" after their recent Madison Square Garden show that "resulted in [his] inability to perform." Filling in? Our Lady Peace.

MOUNTAIN GOATS' JOHN DARNIELLE / MATTHEW DOUGLAS DUO SHOWS

The Mountain Goats' John Darnielle and Matthew Douglas will be out as a duo in February along the East Coast, including stops in Winston-Salem, Virginia Beach, the DC area, Huntington (WV), Columbus, Akron, and more.

HOW DID THIS GET MADE?

Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael's bad movie podcast How Did This Get Made? have rescheduled shows this weekend, including Indianapolis, Detroit, Cleveland and Chicago. They've also got a San Francisco show in December. Head here for all dates.

OBLIVION ACCESS FEST 2023

Austin festival Oblivion Access (fka Austin Terror Fest) has announced it'll return in 2023 for its second annual edition. It will run from June 16-18, 2023 in downtown Austin venues located within a five-block radius of each other in the Red River Cultural District, including Central Presbyterian Church, Chess Club, Empire Control Room & Garage, Elysium, Mohawk, Valhalla, and 13th Floor. Lineup is still TBA but discounted passes are on sale now.

FOUND FOOTAGE FEST

Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher will be taking their extensive collection of weird VHS tapes on the road this fall for dates in Albany, Brooklyn (12/1 at Nitehawk Williamsburg), the DC area, Philly, Columbus, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and more. Interspersed with regular FFF shows are screenings of the great Chop and Steele documentary (Philly, State College, Denver & Minneapolis). All dates are listed here.

FLORIST

Florist released their new self-titled album in July, and ahead of their next leg of tour dates supporting it in January, they'll play a hometown show in December.

FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE

Having just announced their signing to Saddle Creek, Pittsburgh band Feeble Little Horse will be on the road around New Year's.